26 September 2025 Build 20146164 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:32:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Basic Damage Calculation Formula: Initial Basic Damage * (1 + (Rune Combat Damage Bonus + Rune Contract Damage Bonus + Talent: Damage for Damage + Talent: Basic Damage + Magic: Primary Damage Boost + Magic: Intermediate Damage Boost + Magic: Advanced Damage Boost + Magic: Strive + Magic: Holy Dice Attack + Relic Basic Attack + Refinement Attack + Item: Book of Strength)) * (1 - (Evil Spirit Attack Reduction)) + Weapon Attack Bonus

Current Final Health Calculation Formula: Initial Health * (1 + (Talent Health Bonus + Rune: Armor Series Health Bonus + Magic: Primary Health Boost + Magic: Intermediate Health Boost + Magic: Advanced Health Boost + Magic: Holy Dice Health + Relic Max Health + Refinement Health)) + Weapon Health Bonus

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue that the Dark Element Encyclopedia is not unlocked

2. Fixed the issue that the Hidden BOSS cannot be triggered

3. Fixed the issue that the Magic function malfunctions when the character dies

4. Fixed the issue where the Attack button shows ""Re-attack"" when the character's attack is interrupted and the monster is inactive

5. Fixed the issue where runes may have no quality and the background grid is displaced when obtaining runes

6. Revised the calculation methods for basic damage and health points

