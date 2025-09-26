 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20146122 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
RealFlight version 10.10.185 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users. It is a minor update containing a single change.


Release Notes:

Improvements/Fixes
  • Aircraft Editor: Spektrum Plus Flight Controller appears in the list of electronics components that are available to add




How to Get It
Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.

Changed files in this update

