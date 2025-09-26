Release Notes:

Aircraft Editor: Spektrum Plus Flight Controller appears in the list of electronics components that are available to add



RealFlight version 10.10.185 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users. It is a minor update containing a single change.Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.