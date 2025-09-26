This update raises the character level cap to 9, unlocking new ancestry feats, class features, and level 5 spells.

It also makes balance changes and bugfixes, though mostly to the upcoming DLC2 (Good Little Children Never Grow Up), which is currently available only to playtesters.

It doesn't add any new level 9 encounter content: That will come in October with DLC2.

Full patch notes:

Features:

Increased level cap to level 9. There are no level 9 encounters yet (this will come with DLC2 in October).

Story mode:

Encounters (S9E2, S9E3): You can no longer open new doors, pick up wooden swords or cast Planar Binding while there are hostile enemies near.

Balancing:

Encounters (S9E1): Specter, Specter Wizard: Damage resistance 10 -> 5.

Encounters (S9E3): In the easter egg encounter, the yangethe are weaker: Hard: Normal -> Weak. Medium: Normal -> Inferior.

Encounters (S9E3): Scroll of burning hands -> Alchemist's fire

Encounters (S9E3): Wooden Statuette: AC 14 -> 12.

Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: Removed precision immunity.

Noncombat encounters: Removed summons and followers from being able to contribute to noncombat skill checks. Now only the Dawnsbury Four can make those skill checks.

Spells (Speak with Animals): The spell now allows you to use linguistic actions against animals.

Spells (Tree Step): Tree Step should count the Protector Tree and the Timber Sentinel as trees.

Modding:

Modding: Added AttackOfOpportunityMechanics.OverheadName

Modding: Added AttackOfOpportunityMechanics.StrikeAndReactionTraits

Modding: Added Dawnsbury.Core.Possibilities.Possibilities.FilterAnyPossibility(Func<Possibility,bool>)

Modding: Added DialogueSkillCheckResult.CreatureWhoseRollCounted

Modding: Added QEffect.WhenYouUseShieldBlock.

Modding: Added the option to use custom traits for OfferAndMakeReactiveStrike.

Modding: Fixed several issues with Creature.WieldsItem

Modding: Fixed that creatures from DLC2 didn't appear properly in Tiled.

Modding: Improved display of some custom enum members in stat blocks and elsewhere.

Modding: Made Creature.Possibilities public.

Rules: Monster innate focus spells no longer consume innate focus points and instead count as innate prepared spells.

User interface:

User interface: Improved the display of additional traits for alignment spells and some other spells.

Bugfixes:

Character builder: Fixed that you couldn't always search the full text of traits, especially for mods.

Classes (Fighter): Fixed a regression that Quick Shield Block didn't work with the Shield spell.

Classes (Kineticist): Fixed that Extract Element caused elementals to gain resistance against all of your impulses, not just impulses they'd otherwise be immune to.

Classes (Monk): Ki Strike now heightens at spell levels 5 and 9.

Classes (Rogue): Fixed that opportune backstab counted as an attack of opportunity.

Encounters (S9E2, S9E3): Fixed that you exited combat even if you were still confused.

Encounters (S9E3): Creatures summoned with Planar Binding now count as summoned for the purposes of Protection and Circle of Protection spells.

Encounters (S9E3): Fixed that you could use Group movement to attempt to move out-of-bounds.

Encounters (S9E3): Lesser death is an evil outsider, and so should count as a fiend.

Encounters (S9E5): Fixed that Grandmother Demay's aura reduced even unpreventable healing.

Encounters (S9E5): Fixed that if you summoned the contract devil and it survived until the end of the encounter, a second contract devil would spawn.

Encounters (S9E5): Fixed that using Healing Hand against Grandmother Demay would crash the game if the Grandmother used Bend Space in return.

Encounters (S9E5): Liandra should no longer be a remnant after being resurrected with raise child .

Encounters (S9E5): The contract devil's name should be Lord Sinnthrix.

GM Mode: Fixed that you couldn't control friend-faction creatures (green creatures) as the GM in GM mode.

Items (forceful): Fixed that forceful striking weapons added only +1/+2 to damage, not +2/+4.

Monsters (black pudding): Fixed that the monster didn't have the monster grab ability.

Monsters (shadow demon): Damage resistance should be bypassed also be negative damage in addition to force damage and positive damage (only if you have Holy Castigation).

Rules: Fixed that the Fleeing condition didn't go away if the source of fear died.

Rules: Fixed that the drained condition sometimes interfered with HP calculation causing strange situations such as you being able to "awaken" a dying creature.

Spells (summoning): Fixed that summoned monsters sometimes left behind permanent items.

Story mode (DLC2): Fixed that clicking a link didn't work in the story mode at end of Good Little Children Never Grow Up.

Story mode (mid-encounter saves): Fixed that mid-encounter saves that including cross-level content sometimes desynced.

Text: Improved some rules blocks.

User interface: Fixed that signature spell selection text overflowed the screen on some resolutions.

System: