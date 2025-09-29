Weapons
Some weapons now do not rotate anymore, but when places in front or back they face this direction (Laser, Flamethrower, Gatling).
Nerf Circular Saw
Plasma Cannon: More base damage, but increased cost, increase rotation speed
Gatling Gun: Attack Speed timer now starts when beginning to shoot out (was started after shooting out before), Increase projectile speed
Characters
Characters now start with default weapons if unlocked
Characters now can have Category dependent modifiers
Emberly
Now starts with Oil Canister
Burn damage modifier: + 50%
Cydelia:
Connected Modules have their effect tripled
Now starts with Connection Pipe Modules
Modules
New Module: Molotov Cocktail
Others
Electric category now applies critical hit chance modifier
Elemental category now applies Burn damage increase
Now 3 separate Platform Rotation Modes:
No Rotation
Manual Rotation
Automatic Rotation
Dustbin now hidden per default
Steam achievements: now implemented (You have to reunlock them, otherwise it would have been to easily to cheat)
Some surprises ;-)
BUG fixes
Connected Modules recycle for half the cost
Game over now if you do not kill the boss on wave 20
Fixed "Require 2 or more of each category" achievement
Connected Modules highlights should now go away everytime
