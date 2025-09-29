 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20145995 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Weapons

  • Some weapons now do not rotate anymore, but when places in front or back they face this direction (Laser, Flamethrower, Gatling).

  • Nerf Circular Saw

  • Plasma Cannon: More base damage, but increased cost, increase rotation speed

  • Gatling Gun: Attack Speed timer now starts when beginning to shoot out (was started after shooting out before), Increase projectile speed

Characters

  • Characters now start with default weapons if unlocked

  • Characters now can have Category dependent modifiers

  • Emberly

    • Now starts with Oil Canister

    • Burn damage modifier: + 50%

  • Cydelia:

    • Connected Modules have their effect tripled

    • Now starts with Connection Pipe Modules

Modules

  • New Module: Molotov Cocktail

Others

  • Electric category now applies critical hit chance modifier

  • Elemental category now applies Burn damage increase

  • Now 3 separate Platform Rotation Modes:

    • No Rotation

    • Manual Rotation

    • Automatic Rotation

  • Dustbin now hidden per default

  • Steam achievements: now implemented (You have to reunlock them, otherwise it would have been to easily to cheat)

  • Some surprises ;-)

BUG fixes

  • Connected Modules recycle for half the cost

  • Game over now if you do not kill the boss on wave 20

  • Fixed "Require 2 or more of each category" achievement

  • Connected Modules highlights should now go away everytime

Changed files in this update

Depot 3363891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link