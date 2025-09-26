Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.248. This update brings an entirely new area to explore and fight through, along with new quests and key fixes.

What’s Changed

New Area: The Zanion Nests In the Birthy Rock area, we’ve added a brand-new zone, the Zanion Nests. Expect fresh combat encounters, secrets to uncover, and resources to collect.

New Quests

Three new quests are now available: Deadly Biology , Herd Control , and Raider’s Business - 1 . You can pick them up in the Limbo region.

Quest UI Improvements We’ve added a new interface that makes it clearer when you receive side quests, improving visibility of newly assigned objectives.

Scanner Tutorial Panel A short tutorial panel for the scanner has been added. Don’t forget: your ship’s scanner is essential for locating minerals and other valuable items.

Auto-Settings Fixes

Video settings are now better auto-configured based on your hardware, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience in Hell Galaxy .

New VFX

The Imperial Console that triggers the Deadly Biology quest now features new VFX.

Looking Ahead

We’ll keep building new areas to expand exploration and discovery across our dangerous galaxy, while continuing to refine performance for a more fluid experience in Neterun. Share your thoughts on our Discord and help us shape the Raider journey!