Community members! As announced earlier, we will have an open beta for game version 1.055.0, starting today.
Summary
- Multiplayer memory optimization and reduction of loading times.
- New animations
- Reverse features for better vehicle control.
- Customization of skins for conquest
- Numerous bug fixes
- Numerous balancing tweaks
We have described some of the highlights of this update in more detail in our previous devblog #160.
You can find the full changelog HERE.
Screenshot by Coolshark
Reverse feature
On devblog 160 we mentioned that we were working on a reverse-lock feature for vehicles but didn’t know if it would make it in time for the update. We think it’s stable enough to test, so we’ve included it. With this feature, you will now be able to:
- Make a vehicle be locked in reverse motion, which is good for an armoured retreat to always face the enemy with the thickest frontal armour.
- The ability to see if, for a given location, the unit will want to go forward or in reverse. It allows you to predict the way your unit will face, thus preventing any nasty surprises. A similar quality of life improvement was also implemented much earlier by our competitor colleagues, credit where credit is due.
Screenshot and header image by Maplee
Opting inTo join the beta, you only need to switch your game to the beta version. Later, when the beta becomes the live version, you don’t need to do anything at all to reverse the process.
If you want to participate, go to your Steam library, right-click on the game, select properties - betas - open beta. You can switch back to the current version at any time, using the same process.
That’s it for now, enjoy the update! Which change do you like best? Let us know in the comments!
