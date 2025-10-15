 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20145771 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Heya Sports Fans
Tag-Up Update: When hitting a popup players can now turn their runners around any time before the ball lands. It used to be if you hit a popup with a runner on first, you couldn't turn your runner around before it was caught, and you'd be easy pickings for an unfair double play. but with this new build, you can turn around any time before the ball lands

Changed files in this update

Depot 3104971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link