🔥 Hotfix #3 is live! 🔥

We just released our third hotfix for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite!

Hotfix #3 addresses some issues that got reported by players during the last weeks. Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:

Fixed some issues related to player progression when alternating between Multiplayer & Singleplayer

Fixed an issue when joining a multiplayer game via invitation

Reduced the frequency of some voice lines

Improved general game stability

https://www.firefighting-simulator.com/en/changelog.php

Thanks for all your feedback and reports and helping us to make Firefighting Simulator: Ignite the best it can be! 🔥

Your Firefighting Simulator team