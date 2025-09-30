 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20145763 Edited 30 September 2025 – 08:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Hotfix #3 is live! 🔥

 

We just released our third hotfix for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite!

 

Hotfix #3 addresses some issues that got reported by players during the last weeks. Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed some issues related to player progression when alternating between Multiplayer & Singleplayer

  • Fixed an issue when joining a multiplayer game via invitation

  • Reduced the frequency of some voice lines

  • Improved general game stability

 

https://www.firefighting-simulator.com/en/changelog.php

 

Thanks for all your feedback and reports and helping us to make Firefighting Simulator: Ignite the best it can be! 🔥

 

Your Firefighting Simulator team

