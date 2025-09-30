🔥 Hotfix #3 is live! 🔥
We just released our third hotfix for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite!
Hotfix #3 addresses some issues that got reported by players during the last weeks. Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:
Fixed some issues related to player progression when alternating between Multiplayer & Singleplayer
Fixed an issue when joining a multiplayer game via invitation
Reduced the frequency of some voice lines
Improved general game stability
https://www.firefighting-simulator.com/en/changelog.php
Thanks for all your feedback and reports and helping us to make Firefighting Simulator: Ignite the best it can be! 🔥
Your Firefighting Simulator team
