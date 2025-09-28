Email option has been added to enter the game.
Borders have been added to the map edges.
A bug related to changing email has been fixed.
Tower ranges have been increased.
Player view range has been increased.
Rewards have been added for new elites.
A Republic of Turkey event has been added.
A 15-second timer has been added to enter the raid map.
Version 1.8
