Dear players,

A new beta patch for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 01.07.00.541) is now available for everyone on Steam!

Important note: This patch does not require starting a new save. However, the first Career fix (sponsor retention) only applies at the start of a new season. If you apply the patch mid-season, it is normal that sponsor changes may still behave like before during the first year.

🛠 Patch Note

Fixes (Race)

AI improvements, especially case where player is leader in Pro Cyclist and his teammates does not help him correctly (could also in some cases improve AI in every aspect).

Fixes (Career)

Sponsors: AI teams now retain their sponsors more reliably, especially in top divisions. Fewer related emails are sent.

Fix simulations with few cobbles and mountain/medium mountain races like Il Lombardia 2023 where some classic specialist could sometimes win/podium it. (it's both code and XML files so mods will have to upgrade from our patch).

Modding

Improvements to custom equipment (for modders): color masks are now taken into account.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<