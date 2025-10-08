 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20145737 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

A new beta patch for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 01.07.00.541) is now available for everyone on Steam!

Important note: This patch does not require starting a new save. However, the first Career fix (sponsor retention) only applies at the start of a new season. If you apply the patch mid-season, it is normal that sponsor changes may still behave like before during the first year.

🛠 Patch Note

Fixes (Race)

  • AI improvements, especially case where player is leader in Pro Cyclist and his teammates does not help him correctly (could also in some cases improve AI in every aspect).

Fixes (Career)

  • Sponsors: AI teams now retain their sponsors more reliably, especially in top divisions. Fewer related emails are sent.

  • Fix simulations with few cobbles and mountain/medium mountain races like Il Lombardia 2023 where some classic specialist could sometimes win/podium it. (it's both code and XML files so mods will have to upgrade from our patch).

Modding

  • Improvements to custom equipment (for modders): color masks are now taken into account.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<

