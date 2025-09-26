Hello friends!
Five months of Early Access already… can you believe it? It feels like just yesterday we were panicking while hitting the release button on Steam, and now here we are… still very much caffeinated. Still working hard. But, most of all, still so grateful to all of you!
These months have been filled with bug hunting, balancing, optimising, and more than a few “why is that broken now?” moments. But they’ve also been full of joy thanks to your amazing feedback, comments, suggestions, and endless support. Thanks to you, Little Sim World is already a much smoother, cosier, and funnier experience than it was at launch.
Today, we want to celebrate your help by sharing everything we’ve improved since release, what’s coming next, and one special announcement: a brand-new feature we’re introducing in this update!
What We've Done So Far
✅ Added a bunch of new things
100+ new clothes and accessories
50+ pieces of furniture and building materials
10+ new food recipes and ingredients
70+ new collectables
35+ Steam achievements
Many new animations
New sound effects, including voice-over for NPCs
✅ Improved performance
Huge back-end optimisation: the game runs much more smoothly now
No more stuttering on Steam Deck
Can run on even lower-spec PCs
Improved controller input and native mapping
Fixed the pesky double-click issue on Mac
Increased player walking and running speed
✅ Balancing adjustments
Expanded inventory slots
Slower needs decrease
University classes are now only mandatory once per day, three times a week
Despite this being a life sim, university won’t take over your whole time like in real life!
Weather is far less punishing
Added an option to restart quests so players won’t get stuck if a bug interrupts progress
✅…And a lot of bugs squashed!
What’s Coming Next
Relationship system: soon you’ll be able to progress in your relationship level with most NPCs
World interactions: more fun activities around Little London
Gardening: get ready to grow your own crops in your little backyard
And now… ready for the news?
Patch Notes v0.53.00
New Features:
🛠️ New Tutorial
We’ve given the tutorial a big upgrade to make learning the game smoother and more enjoyable for new players. With clearer pointers, simplified text, and fewer pop-ups, completing the tutorial is now quicker and easier than ever.
Don’t worry, all lessons are still available anytime in the Lessons app, so you can revisit them whenever you need a refresher.
🏙️ City Residents
We’re excited to introduce a brand-new feature: City Residents! After lots of work behind the scenes, the streets are now alive with permanent townsfolk, adding chatter, charm, and a whole new layer of atmosphere to Little London.
These residents also follow a schedule, just like the rest of our lovely townsfolk. Sometimes you’ll see them chatting with each other, sometimes on the phone, or simply relaxing. This is only the beginning. Soon, residents will become interactable, asking for your help in quests, or just chatting to you and bringing even more life to the world. Keep your eyes peeled for the next few patch updates for more fun features coming soon!
Updates:
⚖️ Balancing Updates
Reworked map pins
Map now shows your character’s head, and the pin colour matches your favourite colour
Decreased the frequency of Yaps in Multiplayer
Tutorial experience improved
Updated quest markers in the world and map to be bigger and animate correctly for better visibility
🎮 Controller Support & Steam Deck
Added support for input keys to be included in localisation with controller and rebind compatibility
📊 UI Fixes & Updates
Fixed the catalogue so stock is kept correctly
Fixed the catalogue basket so it doesn’t overflow
Fixed the catalogue basket so items not added are removed correctly when closing
Updated catalogue text to use “Add to Basket” instead of “Purchase”
Fixed pop-ups sometimes appearing twice after returning to the main menu
Fixed UI elements above the HUD so they wait in queue before showing
Fixed the interaction menu being disabled when opening during a hiding animation
Fixed the virtual keyboard appearing when loading the game out of focus
🎯 General Fixes
NPCs should now sit in their chairs more reliably
Fixed pedestal items remaining active after being purchased
Fixed CC birthdays saving correctly when randomised
🐛Known Issues
On Linux systems such as Steam Deck, the Quest app’s virtual mouse may not work correctly in full screen if you’re not using Proton. We recommend manually switching to Proton until Steam approves our automatic update. Alternatively, you can use the right D-Pad or Touchpad to open the Quest app in full screen, and the virtual mouse will work as a workaround.
Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄️
