Hello friends!

Five months of Early Access already… can you believe it? It feels like just yesterday we were panicking while hitting the release button on Steam, and now here we are… still very much caffeinated. Still working hard. But, most of all, still so grateful to all of you!

These months have been filled with bug hunting, balancing, optimising, and more than a few “why is that broken now?” moments. But they’ve also been full of joy thanks to your amazing feedback, comments, suggestions, and endless support. Thanks to you, Little Sim World is already a much smoother, cosier, and funnier experience than it was at launch.

Today, we want to celebrate your help by sharing everything we’ve improved since release, what’s coming next, and one special announcement: a brand-new feature we’re introducing in this update!

What We've Done So Far

✅ Added a bunch of new things

100+ new clothes and accessories

50+ pieces of furniture and building materials

10+ new food recipes and ingredients

70+ new collectables

35+ Steam achievements

Many new animations

New sound effects, including voice-over for NPCs

✅ Improved performance

Huge back-end optimisation: the game runs much more smoothly now

No more stuttering on Steam Deck

Can run on even lower-spec PCs

Improved controller input and native mapping

Fixed the pesky double-click issue on Mac

Increased player walking and running speed

✅ Balancing adjustments

Expanded inventory slots

Slower needs decrease

University classes are now only mandatory once per day, three times a week Despite this being a life sim, university won’t take over your whole time like in real life!

Weather is far less punishing

Added an option to restart quests so players won’t get stuck if a bug interrupts progress

✅…And a lot of bugs squashed!

What’s Coming Next

Relationship system: soon you’ll be able to progress in your relationship level with most NPCs

World interactions: more fun activities around Little London

Gardening: get ready to grow your own crops in your little backyard

And now… ready for the news?

Patch Notes v0.53.00

New Features:

🛠️ New Tutorial

We’ve given the tutorial a big upgrade to make learning the game smoother and more enjoyable for new players. With clearer pointers, simplified text, and fewer pop-ups, completing the tutorial is now quicker and easier than ever.

Don’t worry, all lessons are still available anytime in the Lessons app, so you can revisit them whenever you need a refresher.

🏙️ City Residents

We’re excited to introduce a brand-new feature: City Residents! After lots of work behind the scenes, the streets are now alive with permanent townsfolk, adding chatter, charm, and a whole new layer of atmosphere to Little London.

These residents also follow a schedule, just like the rest of our lovely townsfolk. Sometimes you’ll see them chatting with each other, sometimes on the phone, or simply relaxing. This is only the beginning. Soon, residents will become interactable, asking for your help in quests, or just chatting to you and bringing even more life to the world. Keep your eyes peeled for the next few patch updates for more fun features coming soon!

Updates:

⚖️ Balancing Updates

Reworked map pins

Map now shows your character’s head, and the pin colour matches your favourite colour

Decreased the frequency of Yaps in Multiplayer

Tutorial experience improved

Updated quest markers in the world and map to be bigger and animate correctly for better visibility

🎮 Controller Support & Steam Deck

Added support for input keys to be included in localisation with controller and rebind compatibility

📊 UI Fixes & Updates

Fixed the catalogue so stock is kept correctly

Fixed the catalogue basket so it doesn’t overflow

Fixed the catalogue basket so items not added are removed correctly when closing

Updated catalogue text to use “Add to Basket” instead of “Purchase”

Fixed pop-ups sometimes appearing twice after returning to the main menu

Fixed UI elements above the HUD so they wait in queue before showing

Fixed the interaction menu being disabled when opening during a hiding animation

Fixed the virtual keyboard appearing when loading the game out of focus

🎯 General Fixes

NPCs should now sit in their chairs more reliably

Fixed pedestal items remaining active after being purchased

Fixed CC birthdays saving correctly when randomised

🐛Known Issues

On Linux systems such as Steam Deck, the Quest app’s virtual mouse may not work correctly in full screen if you’re not using Proton. We recommend manually switching to Proton until Steam approves our automatic update. Alternatively, you can use the right D-Pad or Touchpad to open the Quest app in full screen, and the virtual mouse will work as a workaround.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄️