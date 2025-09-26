Greetings, pilots!

The new — and possibly the biggest — update for the game is here! This update brings many important improvements, new mechanics, and fresh content!

🛠️ Optimization

As usual, a massive round of optimization has been completed. This not only improved overall performance but also opened up possibilities for adding new gameplay systems (which are already making use of the freed resources).

👥 Infantry Added

The feature you’ve been asking for! Enemy infantry has been added to the game, with each soldier having a unique appearance.

Enemy troops will try to shoot down your drone when they spot it, or hide behind nearby objects and inside buildings.

⚠️ This is the first iteration — so expect possible behavioral issues and visual bugs. These will be fixed and improved in future updates based on your feedback.

More missions featuring infantry are planned, and I am also considering adding friendly troops and scenarios where players provide air support for ground operations. Be sure to share your thoughts about this!

🎮 Gamepad Menu Navigation

You can now navigate the game’s interface using a gamepad — a small but important addition for a more comfortable experience!

🚛 Vehicle Improvements

Vehicle movement is now smoother and more realistic. Vehicles also properly align with the ground and react to uneven terrain.

🗺️ New Map: Broken Fields

The largest map in the game so far!

Players will face battles in and around a small town, surrounded by fields and trenches. Roads are protected by checkpoints, and beyond the town you’ll find a factory, a radio tower, and a military camp. Plenty of room to fly and fight!

Thank you all for your support and feedback — it helps make Remote Reaper even better! 🚁