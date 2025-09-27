Hey Car Dealers!Today’s update introduces a brand-new car: Off-Rider Ridge!
The car becomes available starting from reputation level 5.
You can find more details about this vehicle in our previous devlog:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/507340830949769604
We’ve also fixed the following issues:
- Items left in the trunks of vehicles parked in the underground garage now save correctly
- Incorrect textures on the P2 traffic model
Have fun! And don’t forget, on Sunday we’ve got a surprise for you!
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Be sure to check out the latest devlog for Car Rental Simulator, a game in the Car Dealer Simulator universe:
Changed files in this update