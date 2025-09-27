Hey Car Dealers!

We’ve also fixed the following issues:

Items left in the trunks of vehicles parked in the underground garage now save correctly



Incorrect textures on the P2 traffic model



Today’s update introduces a brand-new car:The car becomes available starting fromYou can find more details about this vehicle in our previous devlog:Have fun! And don’t forget, on Sunday we’ve got a surprise for you!In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:Be sure to check out the latest devlog for, a game in the Car Dealer Simulator universe: