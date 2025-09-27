 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20145670 Edited 27 September 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Car Dealers!

Today’s update introduces a brand-new car: Off-Rider Ridge!



The car becomes available starting from reputation level 5.

You can find more details about this vehicle in our previous devlog:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/507340830949769604

We’ve also fixed the following issues:

  • Items left in the trunks of vehicles parked in the underground garage now save correctly
  • Incorrect textures on the P2 traffic model


Have fun! And don’t forget, on Sunday we’ve got a surprise for you!





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Be sure to check out the latest devlog for Car Rental Simulator, a game in the Car Dealer Simulator universe:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link