 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20145615 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:06:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
​- Updated Europe map with new terrain types

- Changed Age card weights to go to 0 when in an Age instead of giving you a New Leader card

- Updated Doodle Barons list in credits

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3438801
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3438802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link