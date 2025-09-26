 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20145610 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tezcatlipoca V 1.036

Hello dear players!
This is a small update, focused almost entirely on cosmetic changes, but it also adds a couple of interesting details.

New “Cinematic” – Skullies

A new scene has been added for the Skullies.
This time, you will experience the diary of a citizen of Tezcatlipoca on their journey toward being consumed by the hunger of a Skullie.

This sequence was never originally planned, but I thought it wouldn’t hurt to include it—after all, every other monster had a small introduction… except the Skullies.

Visual Improvements in the Pantheon

  • The pantheon now features a clear visual indicator showing whether the door is locked or not.

  • This depends on whether the portable battery has been placed in its power source.

  • With this, it will be much easier to remember if you’ve already inserted the battery during future visits.

As always, thank you so much for your interest in this little project.
I look forward to hearing from you again soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3279451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link