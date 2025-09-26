Tezcatlipoca V 1.036

Hello dear players!

This is a small update, focused almost entirely on cosmetic changes, but it also adds a couple of interesting details.

New “Cinematic” – Skullies

A new scene has been added for the Skullies.

This time, you will experience the diary of a citizen of Tezcatlipoca on their journey toward being consumed by the hunger of a Skullie.

This sequence was never originally planned, but I thought it wouldn’t hurt to include it—after all, every other monster had a small introduction… except the Skullies.

Visual Improvements in the Pantheon

The pantheon now features a clear visual indicator showing whether the door is locked or not.

This depends on whether the portable battery has been placed in its power source.

With this, it will be much easier to remember if you’ve already inserted the battery during future visits.

As always, thank you so much for your interest in this little project.

I look forward to hearing from you again soon!