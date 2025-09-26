 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20145551 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The second post-release patch is here. This one focuses on fixing some key issues and adding long-awaited achievements. After this patch, I’ll also be sharing the full Early Access roadmap, so you can see what’s coming next for Pompeii: The Legacy.

📝 Patch Notes (v0.500.2)

  • Added 24 achievements (the rest will arrive at full release)

  • Fixed Scroll production (don’t forget to trade Papyrus from Alexandria!)

  • Added Repair Button to the house panel

  • Added Building stability display to the Port panel

  • Fixed Stone Bridge (it now correctly consumes stone resources)

  • Campaign fixes

  • Added new LODs for several buildings (biggest one being the Arena)

  • Minor text fixes across multiple languages

And now, as promised, here’s a look at the Early Access Roadmap, a clear outline of the milestones and new content that will shape Pompeii: The Legacy in the months ahead. This is just the beginning, and your feedback will help guide the journey.

🏛️ Pompeii: The Legacy – Early Access Roadmap

First of all, thank you for all the support so far!
Here’s a look at the major milestones I’ll be working on during the next months. Each milestone is expected to take about 30 - 40 days, and every update will bring fixes, polish, and new content.

Milestone 1 (≈ 40 days)

  • QoL Hints

  • Campaign fixes + completion of Part II

  • Side Quests & new Events

  • Building Relocation

  • Aqueduct polish

  • Trade improvements

  • Show trade ship positions on the Empire map

  • Show trade ships arriving in Trade Port

  • Manual Work Assignment

  • Game loop optimizations (faster performance)

  • Building Preview panel (quick upgrades)

  • Govern bonuses – fixed bonus display

  • New Buildings: Circus, Gold Mine, Jewelry Workshop, Pozzolan Mine

Milestone 2 (≈ 40 days)

  • Family bonuses & privileges

  • Bigger impact of bonuses on gameplay

  • Additional Research bonuses

  • Visualized Festivals

  • Workers visible in late-game production buildings

  • Ambient polish (more atmosphere)

  • More domestic animals for immersion

  • Improved rivers & sea visuals

  • Ambient sounds for buildings

  • Road & aqueduct optimizations

  • New Buildings: Academy, Jupiter Temple, Mars Temple

Milestone 3 (≈ 40 days)

  • Campaign completion

  • City Walls construction

  • Army panel

  • Combat mechanics

  • Game balancing pass

  • New Buildings: Walls, Weaponsmith, Armorer, Heavy Weapons Yard

Milestone 4 (≈ 30 days)

  • Expeditions

  • Steam Workshop (modding support)

  • Controller support

  • Steam Deck optimization

  • New Buildings: Expedition House, Ambassador Mansion

This is the path I’ll follow through Early Access. Updates will keep coming frequently, and I’ll continue polishing based on your feedback. Thanks for being part of this journey, together we’ll make Pompeii: The Legacy the best it can be!

