Hello everyone!
The second post-release patch is here. This one focuses on fixing some key issues and adding long-awaited achievements. After this patch, I’ll also be sharing the full Early Access roadmap, so you can see what’s coming next for Pompeii: The Legacy.
📝 Patch Notes (v0.500.2)
Added 24 achievements (the rest will arrive at full release)
Fixed Scroll production (don’t forget to trade Papyrus from Alexandria!)
Added Repair Button to the house panel
Added Building stability display to the Port panel
Fixed Stone Bridge (it now correctly consumes stone resources)
Campaign fixes
Added new LODs for several buildings (biggest one being the Arena)
Minor text fixes across multiple languages
And now, as promised, here’s a look at the Early Access Roadmap, a clear outline of the milestones and new content that will shape Pompeii: The Legacy in the months ahead. This is just the beginning, and your feedback will help guide the journey.
🏛️ Pompeii: The Legacy – Early Access Roadmap
First of all, thank you for all the support so far!
Here’s a look at the major milestones I’ll be working on during the next months. Each milestone is expected to take about 30 - 40 days, and every update will bring fixes, polish, and new content.
Milestone 1 (≈ 40 days)
QoL Hints
Campaign fixes + completion of Part II
Side Quests & new Events
Building Relocation
Aqueduct polish
Trade improvements
Show trade ship positions on the Empire map
Show trade ships arriving in Trade Port
Manual Work Assignment
Game loop optimizations (faster performance)
Building Preview panel (quick upgrades)
Govern bonuses – fixed bonus display
New Buildings: Circus, Gold Mine, Jewelry Workshop, Pozzolan Mine
Milestone 2 (≈ 40 days)
Family bonuses & privileges
Bigger impact of bonuses on gameplay
Additional Research bonuses
Visualized Festivals
Workers visible in late-game production buildings
Ambient polish (more atmosphere)
More domestic animals for immersion
Improved rivers & sea visuals
Ambient sounds for buildings
Road & aqueduct optimizations
New Buildings: Academy, Jupiter Temple, Mars Temple
Milestone 3 (≈ 40 days)
Campaign completion
City Walls construction
Army panel
Combat mechanics
Game balancing pass
New Buildings: Walls, Weaponsmith, Armorer, Heavy Weapons Yard
Milestone 4 (≈ 30 days)
Expeditions
Steam Workshop (modding support)
Controller support
Steam Deck optimization
New Buildings: Expedition House, Ambassador Mansion
This is the path I’ll follow through Early Access. Updates will keep coming frequently, and I’ll continue polishing based on your feedback. Thanks for being part of this journey, together we’ll make Pompeii: The Legacy the best it can be!
