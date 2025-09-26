Hello everyone!

The second post-release patch is here. This one focuses on fixing some key issues and adding long-awaited achievements. After this patch, I’ll also be sharing the full Early Access roadmap, so you can see what’s coming next for Pompeii: The Legacy.

📝 Patch Notes (v0.500.2)

Added 24 achievements (the rest will arrive at full release)

Fixed Scroll production (don’t forget to trade Papyrus from Alexandria!)

Added Repair Button to the house panel

Added Building stability display to the Port panel

Fixed Stone Bridge (it now correctly consumes stone resources)

Campaign fixes

Added new LODs for several buildings (biggest one being the Arena)

Minor text fixes across multiple languages

And now, as promised, here’s a look at the Early Access Roadmap, a clear outline of the milestones and new content that will shape Pompeii: The Legacy in the months ahead. This is just the beginning, and your feedback will help guide the journey.

🏛️ Pompeii: The Legacy – Early Access Roadmap

First of all, thank you for all the support so far!

Here’s a look at the major milestones I’ll be working on during the next months. Each milestone is expected to take about 30 - 40 days, and every update will bring fixes, polish, and new content.

Milestone 1 (≈ 40 days)

QoL Hints

Campaign fixes + completion of Part II

Side Quests & new Events

Building Relocation

Aqueduct polish

Trade improvements

Show trade ship positions on the Empire map

Show trade ships arriving in Trade Port

Manual Work Assignment

Game loop optimizations (faster performance)

Building Preview panel (quick upgrades)

Govern bonuses – fixed bonus display

New Buildings: Circus, Gold Mine, Jewelry Workshop, Pozzolan Mine

Milestone 2 (≈ 40 days)

Family bonuses & privileges

Bigger impact of bonuses on gameplay

Additional Research bonuses

Visualized Festivals

Workers visible in late-game production buildings

Ambient polish (more atmosphere)

More domestic animals for immersion

Improved rivers & sea visuals

Ambient sounds for buildings

Road & aqueduct optimizations

New Buildings: Academy, Jupiter Temple, Mars Temple

Milestone 3 (≈ 40 days)

Campaign completion

City Walls construction

Army panel

Combat mechanics

Game balancing pass

New Buildings: Walls, Weaponsmith, Armorer, Heavy Weapons Yard

Milestone 4 (≈ 30 days)

Expeditions

Steam Workshop (modding support)

Controller support

Steam Deck optimization

New Buildings: Expedition House, Ambassador Mansion

This is the path I’ll follow through Early Access. Updates will keep coming frequently, and I’ll continue polishing based on your feedback. Thanks for being part of this journey, together we’ll make Pompeii: The Legacy the best it can be!