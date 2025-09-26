- Fixed a bug where giving the right item in specific rare circumstances could cause the game to get stuck.
- Cleared up some confusion with some map directions.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to lose an item if you quit the game before collecting a clue card item.
- Fixed several other minor bugs and typos.
Patch v1.0.36
