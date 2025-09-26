 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20145544 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where giving the right item in specific rare circumstances could cause the game to get stuck.
  • Cleared up some confusion with some map directions.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to lose an item if you quit the game before collecting a clue card item.
  • Fixed several other minor bugs and typos.

