26 September 2025 Build 20145468
Update notes

  • Crouching is now smooth over a very short duration instead of a single frame pop

  • Fix for being able to uncrouch when there isn't room to

  • Added ladders to the pool in 2-6

  • Highlight only muddy ducks in 2-8

  • Fix for collision gaps where items could get lost in 2-3 and 2-5

  • Fix for the "Flower Room" radio music not looping when using Whistle While You Work

