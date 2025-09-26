Crouching is now smooth over a very short duration instead of a single frame pop
Fix for being able to uncrouch when there isn't room to
Added ladders to the pool in 2-6
Highlight only muddy ducks in 2-8
Fix for collision gaps where items could get lost in 2-3 and 2-5
Fix for the "Flower Room" radio music not looping when using Whistle While You Work
Minor Update - Bug Fixes
