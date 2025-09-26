 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20145446 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey ya'll,

The transition to college has been a lot more involved than I had anticipated- now though, I have adjusted pretty well, and I have some time to begin working on the game again. I'm truly sorry for the delay in my roadmap and the radio silence over the past month, but know I have not forgotten this project.

Today I released a really small patch that addresses an issue with ultrawide monitors, and changed how enemies interact with the starting rooms in a dungeon. Over the next couple days/weeks (I'm not sure how much time I will have) I will continue to work more on improving the enemy AI.

I really really appreciate the support even in my absence! I will be posting updates on the Discord as I get things done.

See ya!
-CactusBall

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3106691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link