Hey ya'll,
The transition to college has been a lot more involved than I had anticipated- now though, I have adjusted pretty well, and I have some time to begin working on the game again. I'm truly sorry for the delay in my roadmap and the radio silence over the past month, but know I have not forgotten this project.
Today I released a really small patch that addresses an issue with ultrawide monitors, and changed how enemies interact with the starting rooms in a dungeon. Over the next couple days/weeks (I'm not sure how much time I will have) I will continue to work more on improving the enemy AI.
I really really appreciate the support even in my absence! I will be posting updates on the Discord as I get things done.
See ya!
-CactusBall
Patch 3, I'm Back!
