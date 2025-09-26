 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20145416 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

8 years later...

We're ready to release Toy Princess, marking the reaching of the 20th Reign, warring for the Kingdom against all the other Princesses!

I believe this is a good build to be set as 1.0 while we continue working to bring (at least) the remaining girls' Route to the table, as promised! The next one is being 🗳 polled now!

Enjoy all the new changes coming with this build, which not only includes the pervasive Toy Reign but also new events and some heavy optimization.

Size: 962.6 MBs

中文版本的更新马上就会跟进！("The Chinese translation of this new build is coming soon!")

Additions and changes:

  • Toy Release!

  • Toy Princess is now recruitable

  • Toy Reign questline added

  • Added Toy Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes-

  • Toy Princess can now have field battles

  • Added Toy Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics

  • Added Toy NPCs in meeting spots around the Kingdom (Faun's Tavern, Clocktown, Holstaur Milk Bar, Greenkin Brewery, Desert Festival, Forgotten Garden, Old Church, Hunter's Terrace, Golden Stump, Beach, Civil Boats, Dragon Queen Castle, Bloomgaze Festival, Chillbite Blessing, Spookfest)

  • Added 50+ dialogues for Toy NPCs

  • Toy events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too

  • Added Campsite / Tavern lines for Toy Progeny and Recruits

  • Added Beach Date for Toy Princess

  • Added Hot Springs Date for Toy Princess

  • Toy Princess NSFW animation #1-2-3 added!

  • SUCC Toy Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

  • Toy NPCs NSFW Animation #1-2 added

  • Toy costumes can now be obtained

  • Inferno and its Formula added (Toy)

  • Toy Egg Wish added: "Short Fuse"

  • Toy Chicken Wish added: "Bad Blood!"

  • New item added: Toy Mirror

  • New weapon added: Jingle Knife

  • New armor added: Toy Tag

  • New armor added: Harriet Hat

  • New armor added: Harriet Plush

  • New armor added: Empty Doll

  • New armor added: Ballroom Robes

  • New armor added: Slutty Dress

  • New armor added: Officer Blouse

  • New armor added: Bartending Garments

  • New food item added: Ccandy

  • New food item added: Fizzy Cola

  • New food item added: Salty Loops

  • Gazewalk event updated!

  • Zeal yields now capts at 100 + 20% for every Alchemist Ring

  • Zeal can now be funnelled into NG Candies (for non Achievement-breaking cheats)

  • Doubled Tinhead Talker quest rewards

  • Cursed Doll quest added

  • Cursed Doll NSFW Animation #1 added

  • Stone Mask can now be used to sneak into castles

  • It is now possible to sneak in Moth's with Shadow Scarf and Stone Mask

  • Reworked the Frozen Skull area and Tent

  • Siege Battles will now be more effective at tilting the balance of war

  • Enemies now get a 15% increase to all stats during Siege Battles

  • Ambassadors placed in conquered Reigns will, from now on, wear their race's Courtesan costume

  • Courtesans playing their part in events and in the Dragon Queen castle have a much higher chance of showing a custom haircut

Fixes:

  • Fixed buggy "House of Butterflies" Plant quest

  • Fixed buggy Shadow Princess deliveries

  • Fixed Plant/Shadow Progeny not increasing in quality with parents equipping Bunnygirl costumes

  • Fixed Shadow Progeny not trading Chillbite Costumes during the Chillbite Festival event

  • Fixes "Tinhead Talker" Guild quest resetting often

  • Monk Knight now gets his weapons back after any "Disarm" effect

  • Undead Knight ++ now correctly gets the spell "Bone Throw"

  • Rabi Pompoms and Tic Toc now correctly get removed on NG+ if you choose a different Knight

  • Fixed possibly getting stuck in Shadow Plaza if there's no Shadow NPCs around

  • Fixed possible New Day freezes with Toy Princess dethroned

  • Fixed Oni and Plant Reings population capping at 750

  • Fixed possible lags in the tent outside Ice Skull Cave

  • Fixed performance issue in the various menu screens at night in the Kingdom Map

  • Fixed JAWS not shown as futa in the Progeny Menu

  • Fixed Princess portraits in the Kingdom Menu disappearing after a while if Dog Princess is lurking in a nearby tower

  • Fixed KING units crashing the game after attacking

  • Fixed Toy Reign troops sticking around the Kingdom Map after their reign has fallen

  • Fixed Murine Sisterhood Achievement not registering if you didn't talk to Helah/Christine before Mouse Route

  • Fixed Golden Stump not giving back "Bare Knuckles" to Monk Knight, once you leave

  • Fixed Oscar battlefuck animation not playing correctly

  • Fixed Wyvern Route not progressing correctly on some occasions

  • Fixed the "+10% Swirlies Gain" Upgrade not sticking around after you reach NG+

  • Items that increase movement speed over a certain threshold will now disable Auto-Dash

  • Fixed various typos and minor bugs

Meanwhile...

Changed files in this update

