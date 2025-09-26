Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

8 years later...

We're ready to release Toy Princess, marking the reaching of the 20th Reign, warring for the Kingdom against all the other Princesses!

I believe this is a good build to be set as 1.0 while we continue working to bring (at least) the remaining girls' Route to the table, as promised! The next one is being 🗳 polled now!

Enjoy all the new changes coming with this build, which not only includes the pervasive Toy Reign but also new events and some heavy optimization.

Size: 962.6 MBs

中文版本的更新马上就会跟进！("The Chinese translation of this new build is coming soon!")

Additions and changes:

Toy Release!

Toy Princess is now recruitable

Toy Reign questline added

Added Toy Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes-

Toy Princess can now have field battles

Added Toy Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics

Added Toy NPCs in meeting spots around the Kingdom (Faun's Tavern, Clocktown, Holstaur Milk Bar, Greenkin Brewery, Desert Festival, Forgotten Garden, Old Church, Hunter's Terrace, Golden Stump, Beach, Civil Boats, Dragon Queen Castle, Bloomgaze Festival, Chillbite Blessing, Spookfest)

Added 50+ dialogues for Toy NPCs

Toy events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too

Added Campsite / Tavern lines for Toy Progeny and Recruits

Added Beach Date for Toy Princess

Added Hot Springs Date for Toy Princess

Toy Princess NSFW animation #1-2-3 added!

SUCC Toy Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

Toy NPCs NSFW Animation #1-2 added

Toy costumes can now be obtained

Inferno and its Formula added (Toy)

Toy Egg Wish added: "Short Fuse"

Toy Chicken Wish added: "Bad Blood!"

New item added: Toy Mirror

New weapon added: Jingle Knife

New armor added: Toy Tag

New armor added: Harriet Hat

New armor added: Harriet Plush

New armor added: Empty Doll

New armor added: Ballroom Robes

New armor added: Slutty Dress

New armor added: Officer Blouse

New armor added: Bartending Garments

New food item added: Ccandy

New food item added: Fizzy Cola

New food item added: Salty Loops

Gazewalk event updated!

Zeal yields now capts at 100 + 20% for every Alchemist Ring

Zeal can now be funnelled into NG Candies (for non Achievement-breaking cheats)

Doubled Tinhead Talker quest rewards

Cursed Doll quest added

Cursed Doll NSFW Animation #1 added

Stone Mask can now be used to sneak into castles

It is now possible to sneak in Moth's with Shadow Scarf and Stone Mask

Reworked the Frozen Skull area and Tent

Siege Battles will now be more effective at tilting the balance of war

Enemies now get a 15% increase to all stats during Siege Battles

Ambassadors placed in conquered Reigns will, from now on, wear their race's Courtesan costume

Courtesans playing their part in events and in the Dragon Queen castle have a much higher chance of showing a custom haircut

Fixes:

Fixed buggy "House of Butterflies" Plant quest

Fixed buggy Shadow Princess deliveries

Fixed Plant/Shadow Progeny not increasing in quality with parents equipping Bunnygirl costumes

Fixed Shadow Progeny not trading Chillbite Costumes during the Chillbite Festival event

Fixes "Tinhead Talker" Guild quest resetting often

Monk Knight now gets his weapons back after any "Disarm" effect

Undead Knight ++ now correctly gets the spell "Bone Throw"

Rabi Pompoms and Tic Toc now correctly get removed on NG+ if you choose a different Knight

Fixed possibly getting stuck in Shadow Plaza if there's no Shadow NPCs around

Fixed possible New Day freezes with Toy Princess dethroned

Fixed Oni and Plant Reings population capping at 750

Fixed possible lags in the tent outside Ice Skull Cave

Fixed performance issue in the various menu screens at night in the Kingdom Map

Fixed JAWS not shown as futa in the Progeny Menu

Fixed Princess portraits in the Kingdom Menu disappearing after a while if Dog Princess is lurking in a nearby tower

Fixed KING units crashing the game after attacking

Fixed Toy Reign troops sticking around the Kingdom Map after their reign has fallen

Fixed Murine Sisterhood Achievement not registering if you didn't talk to Helah/Christine before Mouse Route

Fixed Golden Stump not giving back "Bare Knuckles" to Monk Knight, once you leave

Fixed Oscar battlefuck animation not playing correctly

Fixed Wyvern Route not progressing correctly on some occasions

Fixed the "+10% Swirlies Gain" Upgrade not sticking around after you reach NG+

Items that increase movement speed over a certain threshold will now disable Auto-Dash

Fixed various typos and minor bugs

Meanwhile...