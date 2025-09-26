8 years later...
We're ready to release Toy Princess, marking the reaching of the 20th Reign, warring for the Kingdom against all the other Princesses!
I believe this is a good build to be set as 1.0 while we continue working to bring (at least) the remaining girls' Route to the table, as promised! The next one is being 🗳 polled now!
Enjoy all the new changes coming with this build, which not only includes the pervasive Toy Reign but also new events and some heavy optimization.
Size: 962.6 MBs
中文版本的更新马上就会跟进！("The Chinese translation of this new build is coming soon!")
Additions and changes:
Toy Release!
Toy Princess is now recruitable
Toy Reign questline added
Added Toy Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes-
Toy Princess can now have field battles
Added Toy Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics
Added Toy NPCs in meeting spots around the Kingdom (Faun's Tavern, Clocktown, Holstaur Milk Bar, Greenkin Brewery, Desert Festival, Forgotten Garden, Old Church, Hunter's Terrace, Golden Stump, Beach, Civil Boats, Dragon Queen Castle, Bloomgaze Festival, Chillbite Blessing, Spookfest)
Added 50+ dialogues for Toy NPCs
Toy events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too
Added Campsite / Tavern lines for Toy Progeny and Recruits
Added Beach Date for Toy Princess
Added Hot Springs Date for Toy Princess
Toy Princess NSFW animation #1-2-3 added!
SUCC Toy Princess NSFW animation #1 added!
Toy NPCs NSFW Animation #1-2 added
Toy costumes can now be obtained
Inferno and its Formula added (Toy)
Toy Egg Wish added: "Short Fuse"
Toy Chicken Wish added: "Bad Blood!"
New item added: Toy Mirror
New weapon added: Jingle Knife
New armor added: Toy Tag
New armor added: Harriet Hat
New armor added: Harriet Plush
New armor added: Empty Doll
New armor added: Ballroom Robes
New armor added: Slutty Dress
New armor added: Officer Blouse
New armor added: Bartending Garments
New food item added: Ccandy
New food item added: Fizzy Cola
New food item added: Salty Loops
Gazewalk event updated!
Zeal yields now capts at 100 + 20% for every Alchemist Ring
Zeal can now be funnelled into NG Candies (for non Achievement-breaking cheats)
Doubled Tinhead Talker quest rewards
Cursed Doll quest added
Cursed Doll NSFW Animation #1 added
Stone Mask can now be used to sneak into castles
It is now possible to sneak in Moth's with Shadow Scarf and Stone Mask
Reworked the Frozen Skull area and Tent
Siege Battles will now be more effective at tilting the balance of war
Enemies now get a 15% increase to all stats during Siege Battles
Ambassadors placed in conquered Reigns will, from now on, wear their race's Courtesan costume
Courtesans playing their part in events and in the Dragon Queen castle have a much higher chance of showing a custom haircut
Fixes:
Fixed buggy "House of Butterflies" Plant quest
Fixed buggy Shadow Princess deliveries
Fixed Plant/Shadow Progeny not increasing in quality with parents equipping Bunnygirl costumes
Fixed Shadow Progeny not trading Chillbite Costumes during the Chillbite Festival event
Fixes "Tinhead Talker" Guild quest resetting often
Monk Knight now gets his weapons back after any "Disarm" effect
Undead Knight ++ now correctly gets the spell "Bone Throw"
Rabi Pompoms and Tic Toc now correctly get removed on NG+ if you choose a different Knight
Fixed possibly getting stuck in Shadow Plaza if there's no Shadow NPCs around
Fixed possible New Day freezes with Toy Princess dethroned
Fixed Oni and Plant Reings population capping at 750
Fixed possible lags in the tent outside Ice Skull Cave
Fixed performance issue in the various menu screens at night in the Kingdom Map
Fixed JAWS not shown as futa in the Progeny Menu
Fixed Princess portraits in the Kingdom Menu disappearing after a while if Dog Princess is lurking in a nearby tower
Fixed KING units crashing the game after attacking
Fixed Toy Reign troops sticking around the Kingdom Map after their reign has fallen
Fixed Murine Sisterhood Achievement not registering if you didn't talk to Helah/Christine before Mouse Route
Fixed Golden Stump not giving back "Bare Knuckles" to Monk Knight, once you leave
Fixed Oscar battlefuck animation not playing correctly
Fixed Wyvern Route not progressing correctly on some occasions
Fixed the "+10% Swirlies Gain" Upgrade not sticking around after you reach NG+
Items that increase movement speed over a certain threshold will now disable Auto-Dash
Fixed various typos and minor bugs
Meanwhile...
Changed files in this update