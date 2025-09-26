 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20145407 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
for about four hours today I accidentally threw you into the demo. If you got the “1 HP” message, that was me turning the wrong knob. It’s fixed now, so you can go back to having more than the durability of a wet paper bag. Sorry about that.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit School of Magic Prologue x64 Depot 1384551
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit School of Magic Prologue x86 Depot 1384552
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link