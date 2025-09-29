What's up, Citizens!

This update for City 20 is all about those sweet, sweet Quality of Life improvements that you have been asking for in the past few months. Thank you for helping us make the game better!

Here is the full changelist:

Key Features

Added backpacks! They can be found, given as a reward or bought at the Emporium.

Sleep / Rest Changes: You can now sleep on benches and sofas, around the world. You can also rest on beds, benches, sofas, chairs and armchairs. Resting allows you to simply pass the time without needing to be sleepy.

Better NPCs Finding: NPCs will now come up to you if you ask about them when near you. NPCs involved in a quest will now answer the door if you knock it. Now you can knock on fences. Useful when you are looking for the Raboch’s factory workers or the farmers! NPCs that want to give you a quest will now look for you. Other NPCs will tell you that that specific NPC is looking for you.

Added dynamic blueprint books. They can unlock random blueprints when read, and can be found scattered around the city!

Enriched Lore: New topics, dialogues, and - obviously - mysteries. Added NPC backstories.

NPC Behavior

NPCs will now point at the subject of their dialogue.

You can now follow NPCs that are escorting you with the hold of a button.

Dropped items on the ground can be collected by NPCs passing by after some days.

Repairing power nodes now will make everyone in the area happy!

NPC corpses will now decompose. After 3-4 days, only their bones will remain.

NPCs will now react to an NPC's disappearance after a few days.

UI Changes

Added NPC Biography and Backgrounds.

Shop closing feedback in Shop UI.

Events now are shown on the map.

Added feedbacks on ongoing events.

Added feedbacks when the map gets updated.

Diary quests now will show you how much time left you got before failing the quest.

Diary quests notes now will show you the reward.

Bookshelves now show their content when getting near them.

Added feedbacks when smashing or quick crafting items from the inventory.

Quests on the Bulletin Board now have more personality.

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Squashed many bugs you reported and we encountered.

Worked on many optimizations, making the game more stable, for a smoother experience.

Our goal with this Quality of Life update was to listen to our players, smooth out the rough edges, and make the city feel more alive and intuitive. We hope this gives both new and returning Citizens a great reason to dive back into the heart of the city.

As you explore, please remember that your feedback is essential for polishing and improving City 20. Every report helps us pinpoint issues we might have missed, and hearing how these changes work for you helps us prioritize what to fix next.



⚠️ Don't Miss Out: 🍂AUTUMN SALE!🍂

Remember that as part of the Steam Autumn Sale, City 20 is currently available at a special discounted price! Now is the perfect time to jump in or gift the game to a friend.

See you in the city!

The City 20 Dev Team