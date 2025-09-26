 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20145365 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:


- Monsters will try to get off the walls
- Twitch polls remove power-up by location unless no votes come in
- Ninth level now spawns a few monsters
- Invincibility frames extended and start on initial spawn

Changed files in this update

