Bug Fixes:
- Monsters will try to get off the walls
- Twitch polls remove power-up by location unless no votes come in
- Ninth level now spawns a few monsters
- Invincibility frames extended and start on initial spawn
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update