🎃Autumn/Halloween Update - 2.1.0



Hello Spiritographers!

Autumn is in full swing and we've got an update for you! 😎

From new Halloween decorations to spooky Spirit skins, local music importer to productivity tools improvements, we're excited to share this new update with everyone.





🎨🖌️ New Activity - Painting

A brand-new activity is now available at the desk, perfect for all the artsy-craftsy people out there!



🎃👻Halloween decor add-ons

Plentyful of existing Halloween decor options just got color customizable, and more decorations have been added across the Bedroom, Kitchen, and Train locations!



🎧 Local music importer

By popular demand, we have finally added a way to import your local music files from your desktop so that you can listen to them using Spirit City's music player! Supports .mp3, .wav, .ogg, and .flac.



📓Productivity tools updates

Some new features and quality of life updates have been added to the existing productivity tools, with a focus on being able to visualize more data over time to better witness the efforts you put into your goals!





Full patch notes below ⤵️



New features

You can now import your local music files (.mp3, .wav, and .ogg) to the game using the "Custom" tab in the music menu! Give it a root folder path, and it will automatically fetch all folders inside of it to create different albums.

The productivity tracker can now be shown as a graph to see total playtime and total focus time (using timers). Additionally, you can use view filters to see the stuff done in the past week, month, or year.

New content

MUSIC: A brand new Lofi Girl Halloween playlist has been added

ACTIVITIES: You can now read by the fireplace, and paint at the desk area!

SPIRITS: Halloween skins for the following Spirits have been added: Catsudon, APE-bit, Coorier, Ursa, Squire Sprout, Capybun and Bubble Ducky,

AVATAR: Added color customization to all witch hats in Avatar items (except pink one)

DECOR: More Halloween items have been added, and existing ones now have color customizable options! Bedroom, Kitchen:

1 new wallpaper (dark forest)

new plushies (Alien, Ghost, Pumpkin man) (side desk accessories)

Candy bowls (snacks and side desks accessories)

New beam accents (2 types of leaves, cobwebs)

New curtains (leafy curtains) Train

Added pumpkins and ghost lanterns to back area

Added candy bowls to table snacks

Added plushies (alien, ghost, pumpkin man) and more pumpkins to interior and exterior seat accessories Color customizable:

gothic and witchy wall decors

gothic desk and side desk accessories (candles)

pumpkins (side desk accessories)

cauldrons (side desk accessories)

Halloween rugs (pumpkins, spiderwebs, magic circles)

Halloween and gothic wallpapers

Halloween and gothic floors

Halloween lanterns (pumpkins, ghost lanterns, gothic chandeliers)

Halloween bedsheet (4 of them)

Halloween curtains

Halloween window accessories (gothic leaves, gothic candles)

Quality of life improvements

To-do lists will now show a slick progress bar so you know how you progress at a glance

To-do lists will now have a "reset all" button to reset the state of all items in one swoop! Great for people that reuse the same to-do lists daily.

You can now sort your to-do lists by date, or by state. Sorting by due date means that you can see what tasks are due first, and sorting by state means that all done tasks will automatically be sorted to the bottom.

You now need to hold the delete journal entry button to confirm the action, no more misclicks!

The Journal and Habits widgets are now fully resizable and moveable, and can stay on-screen wherever you want.

Added FAQ, Privacy Policy, Creators Guide and Troubleshooting Guide to the in-game "Help" section in the settings menu.

You can now use the Habits tool without having to wipe the board clean every week! It will now save your habit data automatically over time.

The clock widget has been moved to the productivity tool section, and can now be toggled on/off the screen, just like the to-do list!

Productivity tools buttons in the UI now all show a white outline for when they're toggled on

Bug fixing

Fixed an issue with sorting transparent glass items (cups, boba, glass of milk) in Train location.

Fixed an issue with the clouds background tiling in the Train location

Fixed an issue with Ursa's hint not being translated in Japanese

Fixed miscellaneous issues with words in the UI not being translated in some languages

We hope you enjoy this update! Thank you so much for all your support. We're committed to continuing to improve Spirit City, please feel free to leave us your feedback in the comments. 💗





