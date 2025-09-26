This update includes an overhauled furniture placement system. Organizing your home and rearranging your furniture will now be much smoother and easier to work with, so your hut can be the cozy home it was always meant to be. Please give it a try and let us know your feedback in our community Discord or show off your new layouts!
Gameplay Updates
- Overhauled furniture placement system
- Furniture now snaps between tiles for easy placement
- Use Q/E or left/right bumper (controller) to rotate
- The login menu will now update based on season - enjoy those fall colours!
- Added Stretch to Emote Menu
- Character movement now has full analog control
UI Updates
- Help text in Options Menu page will auto-scroll the displayed tip
- Purchase confirmation in stores now shows a currency icon beside the total price
- NPC Store and chests no longer show a Select prompt for mouse and keyboard controls
- Improved camera framing when spellcasting
Performance
- Small framerate optimizations to the environment
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bucket fill and pour animations
- Feeding and giving water to chickens in the coop should no longer get the player stuck
- Shops no longer have prompt overlap when French language is selected
- Post-purchase dialog in shops no longer has prompt overlap issues
- FPS Display no longer blocks mouse inputs in the menu
- Fixed disappearing action prompt issues in the chest UI when going into the transfer item popup
- Fixed issue with inspecting empty slots in shops
- Fixed Profession recipe title not updating correctly
- Fixed a freeze when exiting Professions menu
Changed files in this update