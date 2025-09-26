Gameplay Updates

Overhauled furniture placement system



Furniture now snaps between tiles for easy placement



Use Q/E or left/right bumper (controller) to rotate



The login menu will now update based on season - enjoy those fall colours!



Added Stretch to Emote Menu



Character movement now has full analog control



UI Updates

Help text in Options Menu page will auto-scroll the displayed tip



Purchase confirmation in stores now shows a currency icon beside the total price



NPC Store and chests no longer show a Select prompt for mouse and keyboard controls



Improved camera framing when spellcasting



Performance

Small framerate optimizations to the environment



Bug Fixes

Fixed the bucket fill and pour animations



Feeding and giving water to chickens in the coop should no longer get the player stuck



Shops no longer have prompt overlap when French language is selected



Post-purchase dialog in shops no longer has prompt overlap issues



FPS Display no longer blocks mouse inputs in the menu



Fixed disappearing action prompt issues in the chest UI when going into the transfer item popup



Fixed issue with inspecting empty slots in shops



Fixed Profession recipe title not updating correctly



Fixed a freeze when exiting Professions menu



This update includes an overhauled furniture placement system. Organizing your home and rearranging your furniture will now be much smoother and easier to work with, so your hut can be the cozy home it was always meant to be. Please give it a try and let us know your feedback in our community Discord or show off your new layouts!