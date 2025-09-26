Hello Neighbours!



We have an update for Twinkleby coming to y'all!

This update contains various changes and bug fixes, as well as a surprise announcement...

BREAKING NEWS!!!

"A new Rare Neighbour has been sighted in the archipelago!

I wonder what newsworthy items they are looking for in a place to move in!

Breaking news, over!"

Lets get on with the patch notes, shall we?

Changes:

A new Rare Neighbour has arrived. Find out what they like and see if you can invite them to your island!

You can now see a Neighbours icon when hovering over their bag.

Creative characters should now become happy faster.

Molligan will now give hints to the player when she has new items in her shop.

Updated the reward icons for table variations to better describe which table they fit with.

Stellars now change color based on the chosen scenery, to allow players to more easily see them on brighter settings.

Stellars should now be easier to pick up.

Falling chests are now easier to click on to pick up.

You can now activate Chain Placement by clicking on the button with the mouse.

Added some missing sound effects to the UI.

Added a missing sound effect to the characters while they drink.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented the Pirate-coded Behaviour achievement from triggering properly.

Fixed a bug that caused bridges placed in Ellowbury to sometimes become impassable.

Fixed a bug that prevented Neighbours from entering a specific house.

Fixed a bug that prevented Neighbours from interacting with certain table variations.

Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to get evicted without a prompt, if the player changed a table variation with a Neighbours bag on top of it. The bag will now return to the dock in this instance.

Fixed a bug that intermittently caused Neighbours to turn their heads unnaturally.

Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to animate incorrectly in certain situations.

Fixed a bug that prevented some items from being placed near walls in a specific house.

Fixed a bug that caused wall decor items placed across doors to not attach to that house wall upon loading an island.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the UI grid indicator to stop showing for picked up items while decorating.

Fixed a few typos in the Japanese translation.

Fixed a bug that caused the Chain Placement button to be shown while having picked up a falling chest.

Fixed various bugs that caused the item outline to display in unintended colors.

Fixed a bug that caused the UI grid indicator for items to be shown while in photo mode.

Fixed a bug that caused click-to-focus in photo mode to not function as intended at certain resolutions.

Fixed some wallpapers looking strange in certain houses.

Fixed some camera flickering when focusing objects from far away.

Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours bags to clip unnaturally in the bag box on the dock.

Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to glow after an island was stuck by lightning.

Fixed various small graphical errors.

That's it for now,

Happy decorating!

/Arvid and the Twinkleby team