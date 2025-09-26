Regarding the description of skills, the approximate attack methods are now displayed.
Corrected an error on team heavyweapon UI Show
Clicking on a profession will reveal the types of attribute coins that can be obtained when breaking through to the level of odd number unpredictable star force.
UnpredictableStar 1.0.26 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update