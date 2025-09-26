General Fixes

- Fixed a bug preventing melee skills from hitting the current target.

- Fixed a bug causing single target melee skills to hit multiple enemies.

- Fixed a bug preventing Shield Bash from working correctly.

- Fixed a bug preventing melee skill FX from displaying properly.

- Added designated damage popups for melee skills when they hit.

- Fixed a bug preventing skill cooldowns from appearing on the HUD.

- Skill cooldowns have now been added to the Wrist and Waydar UI.

- Fixed a bug preventing buff/debuff icons from appearing on mobs and players.

- Fixed a bug preventing basic damage from applying alongside skill damage when using melee skills.

- Fixed a bug causing the crafted Scholarly set to use the wrong texture.

- Fixed a bug causing characters to turn white when customizing them during creation.



New Feature: Non-Combat Pets

Collectable Non-Combat Pet system has been added to Ilysia!

- Pets can be obtained through questing, rare drops, and the Emporium.

- Many mobs have rare pet drops assigned, can you find them all?

- Pets can be collected, managed, and renamed in the Codex under Player -> Pets.

- Pets can be summoned and dismissed via the Codex, wrist UI, or a Pet Charm (if you have one).

- Pets will follow their owner but will teleport to you if they get lost.

- Rare pets can unlock new titles.

- Backer rewards pets officially in progress.



New Feature: Cloaks/Capes

- Cloaks and capes have been added to Ilysia.

- Only one currently exists in the world... more to come soon!

- Backer reward Capes officially in progress.



Quests

- Rumor has it you can get a cape from a quest involving a Knoll? Nah, there is 'no such thing'.

- Added a new quest type: Use Item to Spawn Mob.



Misc

- Miscellaneous performance tweaks.

- Login scene fonts have been normalized.

- Character save logic has been updated to be more efficient.

- Fixed open area swimming spot under keep/guildhall river

- Players should no longer be able to dupe items in the mailbox

- Removed XP from higher level training dummies



Known issues:

- Your emporium mannequin is trying to make a slow exit. They will reset if you leave and come back.