26 September 2025 Build 20145081 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General Fixes
- Fixed a bug preventing melee skills from hitting the current target.
- Fixed a bug causing single target melee skills to hit multiple enemies.
- Fixed a bug preventing Shield Bash from working correctly.
- Fixed a bug preventing melee skill FX from displaying properly.
- Added designated damage popups for melee skills when they hit.
- Fixed a bug preventing skill cooldowns from appearing on the HUD.
- Skill cooldowns have now been added to the Wrist and Waydar UI.
- Fixed a bug preventing buff/debuff icons from appearing on mobs and players.
- Fixed a bug preventing basic damage from applying alongside skill damage when using melee skills.
- Fixed a bug causing the crafted Scholarly set to use the wrong texture.
- Fixed a bug causing characters to turn white when customizing them during creation.

New Feature: Non-Combat Pets
Collectable Non-Combat Pet system has been added to Ilysia!
- Pets can be obtained through questing, rare drops, and the Emporium.
- Many mobs have rare pet drops assigned, can you find them all?
- Pets can be collected, managed, and renamed in the Codex under Player -> Pets.
- Pets can be summoned and dismissed via the Codex, wrist UI, or a Pet Charm (if you have one).
- Pets will follow their owner but will teleport to you if they get lost.
- Rare pets can unlock new titles.
- Backer rewards pets officially in progress.

New Feature: Cloaks/Capes
- Cloaks and capes have been added to Ilysia.
- Only one currently exists in the world... more to come soon!
- Backer reward Capes officially in progress.

Quests
- Rumor has it you can get a cape from a quest involving a Knoll? Nah, there is 'no such thing'.
- Added a new quest type: Use Item to Spawn Mob.

Misc
- Miscellaneous performance tweaks.
- Login scene fonts have been normalized.
- Character save logic has been updated to be more efficient.
- Fixed open area swimming spot under keep/guildhall river
- Players should no longer be able to dupe items in the mailbox
- Removed XP from higher level training dummies

Known issues:
- Your emporium mannequin is trying to make a slow exit. They will reset if you leave and come back.

