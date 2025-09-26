 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144990 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Addressing issue player's would wipe out after exiting grind because they're attempts to balance are interpreted as turning.
* Applying a lateral force when jumping if pressing left or right. Makes it easier to get onto ledges. Mimics THPS's movement.

