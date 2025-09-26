Another day, another quick fix! This update is for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
Thank you to MoolyChaos and Marceline for finding this one.
- Fixed: Rare race condition where the Blood timer disappears after beating the Alien mini game
Thanks,
ForwardXP
Quick Fix - Sept 26
