26 September 2025 Build 20144935 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another day, another quick fix! This update is for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Thank you to MoolyChaos and Marceline for finding this one.

- Fixed: Rare race condition where the Blood timer disappears after beating the Alien mini game

Thanks,
ForwardXP

Changed files in this update

Windows Don’t Touch Anything Content Depot 354241
macOS 64-bit Please, Don’t Touch Anything Content MacOS Depot 354243
Linux Please, Don’t Touch Anything Linux-Ubuntu Depot 354244
