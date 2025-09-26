

Fix

- fixed map bgm not looping

- fixed map encounter symbol persist across saves-switching

- fixed can’t exit the end game screen

- fixed the purple dress body type mismatch

- fixed load in language

- fixed cat choice

- fixed dialogue speed settings

- fixed friend ui blocks tabs

- fixed key item visual not refresh across saves

- fixed cannot open pause menu during encounter

- fixed 'yay' button not working on blind box popups

- fixed activity ui SFX keeps playing



Polish

- harder to prematurely exit blind box reward popup

- necklace length

- different language fonts

- slight adjustment of auto text speed

- exclude initial stat selection from day 1 summary

- (QoL) play out sample dialogue when changing speed setting

- friendship page

- (QoL) added category tag to blind box rewards popup

- cursor scaling



Notes

- sorry ive removed the void wallpaper, it seemed like people were confused and think its a bug

- is the mushroom cursor annoying or cute?? maybe i could try a wand? im thinking one day you could choose your own cursor

- huh, dyslexic font is somehow broken whyy