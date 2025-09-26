0.8.6
Fix
- fixed map bgm not looping
- fixed map encounter symbol persist across saves-switching
- fixed can’t exit the end game screen
- fixed the purple dress body type mismatch
- fixed load in language
- fixed cat choice
- fixed dialogue speed settings
- fixed friend ui blocks tabs
- fixed key item visual not refresh across saves
- fixed cannot open pause menu during encounter
- fixed 'yay' button not working on blind box popups
- fixed activity ui SFX keeps playing
Polish
- harder to prematurely exit blind box reward popup
- necklace length
- different language fonts
- slight adjustment of auto text speed
- exclude initial stat selection from day 1 summary
- (QoL) play out sample dialogue when changing speed setting
- friendship page
- (QoL) added category tag to blind box rewards popup
- cursor scaling
Notes
- sorry ive removed the void wallpaper, it seemed like people were confused and think its a bug
- is the mushroom cursor annoying or cute?? maybe i could try a wand? im thinking one day you could choose your own cursor
- huh, dyslexic font is somehow broken whyy
