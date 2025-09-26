Greetings, Void Hunters!

New Legendary Weapons

New Map - Skullcrusher's Den

New Titan - Faydum, the Skullcrusher

Key Balance changes:

The Beastmaster now gains multiplicative stats based on the number of exotic beasts currently active, making his ascension considerably stronger than before;



The scaling for all skills that have their damage increased based on a stat has changed. Previously it would be a simple linear scaling that would not be enough to keep up with the damage of other builds, now it has exponential scaling that should make all skills with those traits a lot stronger;



Quicksand no longer has the Fortitude trait, which means it does not scale its damage based on your maximum health, to be more in line with other skills in the game;



General improvements and fixes:

Fixed an issue where ALL damaging negative effects (such as Burn, Poison, etc from any source, skills, power ups, runes, etc) were not scaled by Disoriented;



Fixed an issue where PASSIVE damaging negative effects (such as Burn, Poison, etc that come from your skill tree, or from power ups, runes, etc) were not scaled by Disarray;



Fixed an issue where in certain situations you would be able to move through walls and collisions in the Titan Hunt, leading to game breaking situations such as getting stuck inside a Titan room before the fight starts;



Fixed an issue where it would be possible to use Shadow Step to leave the Titan room in the Sporewilds;



Fixed an issue with how Curses were calculated for achievements and unlocking new curse tiers, which could lead to inconsistencies where you would have a difficulty unlocked, but not gain the achievement for it, meaning you would not get the rewards from the achievements in question;



Fixed an issue with the Tornado attack from Mhyzahet which could cause damage while you were outside of its area in certain scenarios;



Fixed an issue where certain Blacksmith summons would not be able to use their skills properly in high level scenarios;



Fixed an issue where certain Blacksmith skills were not counting their damage properly in the damage breakdown screen;



Fixed an issue where Arcane Explosion and the Skeletal Mage’s attacks would not properly be hidden by the special effects slider;



Fixed a rare issue with the Machinist’s ascension which could lead to a game-breaking issue;



Fixed an issue where it would be possible to click in invalid skill tree nodes before they were revealed;



Fixed an issue where in mouse-only mode you would not be able to use a hotkey to open the level up screen;



Fixed an issue where Celestial Retribution and Meteor Shower would not properly apply negative effects with every hit;



Fixed the tooltips of multiple skills with small typos;



