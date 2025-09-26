 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144795 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed: close confirm popups with back or escape was leaving the game unplayable in some cases.
* Fixed: navigation issues when selecting the outcomes tech window.
* Changed: initial gamepad disclaimer text.
* Changed: disabled tutorial mode for now since it doesn't say anything and the initial scroll works strange.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
