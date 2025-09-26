* Fixed: close confirm popups with back or escape was leaving the game unplayable in some cases.
* Fixed: navigation issues when selecting the outcomes tech window.
* Changed: initial gamepad disclaimer text.
* Changed: disabled tutorial mode for now since it doesn't say anything and the initial scroll works strange.
Playtest - Update Notes v0.7.0
