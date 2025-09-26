THIS UPDATE REQUIRES TO START A NEW GAME



Added

- New racetrack generation system (WIP)

- A system that imports racetracks from the community created spreadsheet



Improved

- Added main gameplay music

- Added sound effects for: horse buying, hiring staff, sponsorship and constructing facilities

- Balance to horse valuation



Fixed

- Other's betting activity no longer appearing in your social events

- No longer generating duplicates of social events

- Shows the currency value correctly in social events

- Person's work history table links to the stable

- Notebook and Simulation UI sounds added back

- Trying to fix race registration for CPU, where they can't do same day registrations and also have a 14 day cooldown

- Race scene should now work with all aspect ratios



Changed

- Removed water from race scene (until it's fixed)



Known issues

- When starting a new game you have to restart the game afterwards, otherwise the main gameplay music won't work