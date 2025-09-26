There are lots of new things to try out, including:
- Events system. For example, a Sand Storm reduces solar power and weapon range.
- Calyx species get even stronger, and lash out when attacked.
- Build the Unit Workshop to unlock unit upgrades.
- Formation types – select shapes for groups of units. Use Shift to flip them.
- Zeus Cannon unit – it’s a big laser tank!
- Ore Thumper – makes an Ore patch regenerate faster, but uses a lot of power.
- Flamethrower Turrets – a fiery new variant for your defences.
- New Challenge maps.
- Show attack ranges of all objects by pressing R
We also added new settings to:
- Disable chromatic abberation
- Change autosave interval
- Adjust volume of voices separately
Plus there are lots more smaller tweaks, balancing and polish items.
Enjoy!
John, Mark & Phil, Studio 568
Calyx Version 0.0.4.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3734241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update