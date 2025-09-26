 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144718 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There are lots of new things to try out, including:

- Events system. For example, a Sand Storm reduces solar power and weapon range.
- Calyx species get even stronger, and lash out when attacked.
- Build the Unit Workshop to unlock unit upgrades.
- Formation types – select shapes for groups of units. Use Shift to flip them.
- Zeus Cannon unit – it’s a big laser tank!
- Ore Thumper – makes an Ore patch regenerate faster, but uses a lot of power.
- Flamethrower Turrets – a fiery new variant for your defences.
- New Challenge maps.
- Show attack ranges of all objects by pressing R

We also added new settings to:
- Disable chromatic abberation
- Change autosave interval
- Adjust volume of voices separately

Plus there are lots more smaller tweaks, balancing and polish items.

Enjoy!
John, Mark & Phil, Studio 568

Changed files in this update

