There are lots of new things to try out, including:



- Events system. For example, a Sand Storm reduces solar power and weapon range.

- Calyx species get even stronger, and lash out when attacked.

- Build the Unit Workshop to unlock unit upgrades.

- Formation types – select shapes for groups of units. Use Shift to flip them.

- Zeus Cannon unit – it’s a big laser tank!

- Ore Thumper – makes an Ore patch regenerate faster, but uses a lot of power.

- Flamethrower Turrets – a fiery new variant for your defences.

- New Challenge maps.

- Show attack ranges of all objects by pressing R



We also added new settings to:

- Disable chromatic abberation

- Change autosave interval

- Adjust volume of voices separately



Plus there are lots more smaller tweaks, balancing and polish items.



Enjoy!

John, Mark & Phil, Studio 568