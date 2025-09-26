Before
With the next upcoming update we will activate all past languages again.
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error for client if join a session and sometimes not see all hoses at the correct location
■ Fixed error for client if join a session and sometimes not see all cables at the correct location
Reworked
■ Reworked function to change colors for items and vehicles
■ Reworked function to change colors in options like outline, ghost and more
Functionality
■ Added function to manage color templates (20 limit)
What's planned for Next Updates?
■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots
Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access
Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter
We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".
Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː
