 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20144710 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Before



After



Info

With the next upcoming update we will activate all past languages again.

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error for client if join a session and sometimes not see all hoses at the correct location
■ Fixed error for client if join a session and sometimes not see all cables at the correct location

Reworked

■ Reworked function to change colors for items and vehicles
■ Reworked function to change colors in options like outline, ghost and more

Functionality

■ Added function to manage color templates (20 limit)

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots



Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter


We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link