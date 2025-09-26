Thanks to everyone that has left feedbacks for improvements!

New Ports

Five new ports added to the game.

Dakar

Lagos

Cape Town

Durban

Dar es Salaam

New Features

Closable Port Window

The port window can now be closed while at port.

New Ship Icons

You can now pick between two variations of ship icons via the settings menu.

Training for Cargo Licenses

Cargo licenses are no longer just bought outright. Each license has a training time after you purchase, before you receive the license.

Economy

You are now allowed to go into minus to cover daily expenses.

Four More Iceberg Challenges

A total of five iceberg challenges is now available for some variety.

Trip Fees

When a route has fees, it was not easy to notice. The fees are now red coloured to help notice them.

Popup Background

The overlay colour behind a popup can now be customized in settings: Dark (same as before), and three new options: Medium, Tinted and Transparent.

Close Popups

Informational popups that does not require decision can now be closed by clicking outside them as well as the their respective close buttons.

Scroll in Drop Downs

More responsive scrolling in drop down lists.

Bugfixes

On low fps devices, bow and side thruster was bugged.

Steam Deck: Fixed bug where Big Screen mode made some UI buttons unclickable.

Crane rails in Vancouver outside port.

When loading a game, ship icons now have correct colour.

Code

Introduced Cinemachine for some cameras, this should not affect gameplay.