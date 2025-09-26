 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20144699 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:39:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone that has left feedbacks for improvements!

New Ports

Five new ports added to the game.

  • Dakar

  • Lagos

  • Cape Town

  • Durban

  • Dar es Salaam

New Features

Closable Port Window

The port window can now be closed while at port.

New Ship Icons

You can now pick between two variations of ship icons via the settings menu.

Training for Cargo Licenses

Cargo licenses are no longer just bought outright. Each license has a training time after you purchase, before you receive the license.

Economy

You are now allowed to go into minus to cover daily expenses.

Four More Iceberg Challenges

A total of five iceberg challenges is now available for some variety.

Trip Fees

When a route has fees, it was not easy to notice. The fees are now red coloured to help notice them.

Popup Background

The overlay colour behind a popup can now be customized in settings: Dark (same as before), and three new options: Medium, Tinted and Transparent.

Close Popups

Informational popups that does not require decision can now be closed by clicking outside them as well as the their respective close buttons.

Scroll in Drop Downs

More responsive scrolling in drop down lists.

Bugfixes

  • On low fps devices, bow and side thruster was bugged.

  • Steam Deck: Fixed bug where Big Screen mode made some UI buttons unclickable.

  • Crane rails in Vancouver outside port.

  • When loading a game, ship icons now have correct colour.

Code

Introduced Cinemachine for some cameras, this should not affect gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3824961
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3824962
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link