 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20144581 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:19:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!

Thanks for playing A Flame in the Dark. I consider this to be my first "real" game, so I appreciate the support and patience as I work to improve the game.

Today's update includes Steam Cloud support and a minor content update in a specific section that I was afraid may confuse some players on how to progress.

Future updates will be coming. Please send any further bug reports to tornadre@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3711531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link