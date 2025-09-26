Hello!
Thanks for playing A Flame in the Dark. I consider this to be my first "real" game, so I appreciate the support and patience as I work to improve the game.
Today's update includes Steam Cloud support and a minor content update in a specific section that I was afraid may confuse some players on how to progress.
Future updates will be coming. Please send any further bug reports to tornadre@gmail.com
UPDATE September 26!
