Hey everyone,

A new patch has just been released for the game! Here’s what’s new:

Fixed most of the grammar mistakes in the in-game text.

Updated the text that appears when picking up the key to make it clearer.

Lowered the frequency of paranormal events (knocking on doors) they were happening way too often.

Fixed the missing Note 6 , so you can finally read it.

Fixed a missing collider.

Increased the speed when picking up and hanging up the phone.

Fixed the spooky car wipers so they are now properly synced.

Restored a missing paranormal event that was broken, it can now occur when your sanity is very low.

Updated the interaction text for the old record player (it’s a record player , not a megaphone !).

Added a new hint for the piano puzzle.

Adjusted the girl’s giggle sound paranormal event.

Added a fullscreen toggle in the options menu.

These are just some of the fixes and improvements included in this update. I’ll continue monitoring gameplay and feedback, and will make more adjustments and updates as needed. There are still a few areas I plan to revisit in future updates, but my main priority is making the game as polished as possible for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you to everyone who’s played the game and provided valuable feedback, it really helps a lot!

Cheers!