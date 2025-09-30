Intel is a crucial resource used to upgrade your battle Builds. You can never have enough, so from September 30 until October 7 (10:00 CEST/01:00 PT), we’re making it easier to maximize your Builds’ potential with upgrade discounts!

Featured Items (September 30 – October 7)

This week, don’t miss the chance to upgrade the following items — and note that this time a Titan is also part of the event!

War Robot Modules: Ares, Anansi, Lancelot

Titan: Alpha

Weapons: Scourge, Punisher, MLx2, Callisto and Bayonet

Gear: Reflector, Flashbang, Sprint Reactor, Holofield, Suppressor

Intel Upgrade Costs by Rarity

See how much Intel you need for each rarity level, with discounted prices.

WAR ROBOT MODULES (COMMON UPGRADES)

Level 3: 6 Intel (Previously 20 Intel)

Level 5: 12 Intel (Previously 40 Intel)

Level 9: 33 Intel (Previously 110 Intel)

Level 13: 100 Intel (Previously 230 Intel)

WAR ROBOT MODULES (UNCOMMON UPGRADES)

Level 3: 9 Intel (Previously 30 Intel)

Level 5: 18 Intel (Previously 60 Intel)

Level 9: 50 Intel (Previously 165 Intel)

Level 13: 150 Intel (Previously 345 Intel)

WAR ROBOT MODULES (RARE UPGRADES)

Level 3: 12 Intel (Previously 40 Intel)

Level 5: 24 Intel (Previously 80 Intel)

Level 9: 66 Intel (Previously 220 Intel)

Level 13: 200 Intel (Previously 460 Intel)

