- Teleport exit in 3-7 now positioned correctly
- The Ripper has been buffed
- Objects added to 3-5 around water pillars to more clearly outline the path
- Fixed bug with pit trigger respawn point not updating properly
- Collision fixes in 3-6 and 3-1
On top of dozens of other changes from previous versions and hotfixes, like enemy AI improvements and all sorts of level design corrections.
A few days ago, the soundtrack was also released on the chimp games channel!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJPgixzndAw&list=PLvAP7MtweuGusTFpmimoiI9t_-WLqJGK_&index=2&ab_channel=ChimpGames
Listen to it for free here.
Thank you for those who have played the game!
