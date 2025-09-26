A few days ago, the soundtrack was also released on the chimp games channel!



Remember to share the game around, and leave a review of your thoughts!

It helps out a ton! If you have any questions, suggestions or bugs, please post them in the discord or discussions.

A new patch has been released that fixes and tweaks various things.- Teleport exit in 3-7 now positioned correctly- The Ripper has been buffed- Objects added to 3-5 around water pillars to more clearly outline the path- Fixed bug with pit trigger respawn point not updating properly- Collision fixes in 3-6 and 3-1On top of dozens of other changes from previous versions and hotfixes, like enemy AI improvements and all sorts of level design corrections.Listen to it for free here.Thank you for those who have played the game!Thanks!