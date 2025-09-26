 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144493 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new patch has been released that fixes and tweaks various things.
- Teleport exit in 3-7 now positioned correctly
- The Ripper has been buffed
- Objects added to 3-5 around water pillars to more clearly outline the path
- Fixed bug with pit trigger respawn point not updating properly
- Collision fixes in 3-6 and 3-1

On top of dozens of other changes from previous versions and hotfixes, like enemy AI improvements and all sorts of level design corrections.

A few days ago, the soundtrack was also released on the chimp games channel!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJPgixzndAw&list=PLvAP7MtweuGusTFpmimoiI9t_-WLqJGK_&index=2&ab_channel=ChimpGames
Listen to it for free here.

Thank you for those who have played the game!

Remember to share the game around, and leave a review of your thoughts!

It helps out a ton! If you have any questions, suggestions or bugs, please post them in the discord or discussions.


discord.gg/J99jV3PnQv

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2886741
  • Loading history…
