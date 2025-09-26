Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.The current development on Jiru Island is more or less like Scandinavia in the 12th century of our world; we have a major force, the Nise Federation, which believes in their ancient god hero king, who may or may not be Jesus of Christianity in a parallel universe, is now taking over the majority of the island. However, there is also the Dolovian tribe in the north, who still follow their old Pagan-like faith, worshiping a living wolf goddess who walks among them. But then, unlike on the real-life Earth, some strange supernatural machines suddenly start to attack both sides. As such, there is a great deal of chaotic drama unfolding right now.The Dolovian remains a major player in this conflict. Thus, this week, I am covering their faith and religion. However, before we delve into such content, since we are discussing religions and faith, I think it's time to introduce a real-life-based faith tenet here as well.Yes, that's about Charlie Kirk again. Even after two developer's diaries, I don't think we are done talking about him yet. This week, a Cardinal of the Holy See commented that he was a modern-day Saint Paul. Although I am not familiar with the Catholic Church's canonization process, I trust the judgment of the Cardinal. So, we shall have a new "Saint Charlie Kirk" faith tenet with features that reflect his great deeds in debate and his ability to convert others in the game. Feel free to add this faith tenet to your customized faith in the game. Followers of the Christian faith in the game receive a devotion discount when doing so. I know we have many players who love and respect him. May his legacy continue to live on.Now, let's go back to the Dolovian side of the story. They almost survived the last world reset event totally intact. Thus, players from the old SAPC++ era may find the following content familiar.First, their living wolf goddess, known as Beasthrys.She brought their ancestors out of the Ice Age, taught them how to survive following nature's law, where the strong survive and the weak perish. Thus, this is a slightly more war-like faith, gaining devotion by defeating enemies rather than sitting in prayer.She also has a templar in the Dolovian camp. Her priestess can unlock this faith for you and tell you more about her tales.Her statue and those wolf statues are also furniture items you can purchase to put in your home in your pocket dimension.Next come some new tenets related to their faith.They love wolves. There are a lot of wolves near their camp. Maybe it's because they worship a wolf goddess, maybe because they enjoy the company of those big dogs. Anyway, we get this new tenet that allows people who have it in their customized faith to gain devotion by just petting wolves.It also makes all the wild wolves no longer hostile. Thus, furthermore, it gives those with good speech skills a chance to convince wolves to join them as allies without a fight. (You can still attack them if you want. Meanwhile, this effect does not apply to werewolves. They are still hostile.)A certain faction within the Dolovian also highly values covert operations and fear tactics. Thus, they follow the Phantom Doctrine to sneak through enemy lines quietly and spook them by suddenly transforming into deadly predators. The tenet itself is pretty simple. It's just a sneak skill boost. But here is an easter egg. Phantom Doctrine is actually a quite good tactical game developed by some Polish game developers. Unfortunately, the project seems to have been abandoned during the development of an action-based sequel. So, in memory of the fallen, the tenet is named after that game.Both of these new tenets are generic, always available, unlocked by default, and can be added to any of your customized faiths.Now, let's put things together to take a look at the big picture of the Dolovian faiths.Traditionally, it's quite simple.It's just a faith worshiping a wolf goddess, those wolves, and encourages people to be strong to defend their home.However, where there is a church, there is a cult. Even within the same religion, people can hold differing beliefs. As such, there are deviations. For example, Duin, the spymaster of the Dolovian, may have gone a bit too far in forming his own cult with his followers.In addition to faith and religion, we shall also have more content about your relationship with them.Thus, they become another entry you can check in your relationship menu once you have made contact with them.Your relationship with them can directly affect the item price of their merchants. If they like you, they will offer you significant discounts. In the future, as the story develops further, you will have various opportunities to improve or harm your relationship with them, and this relationship value will also impact other content.The relationship value of the Dolovian people is calculated separately from the relationship value of their three leaders. Thus, it's possible that their leaders may not like you, while those people respect you.To fill in the blank of the last leader, the relationship entry for Charadon has also been set up. But it's currently locked.It will unlock once you meet him in his tent. The tent is ready, but the story is still a work in progress. Therefore, it is likely to happen next week when we get there.That's for this week. Next week, I will likely focus on the story. However, the Steam Autumn sale will also take place next week. It's likely going to be a lot of distractions. We will see how it works out. :)The full update log of this week:20250920English##########Content################[Faith]New Tenet: Saint Charlie Kirk (Unlock by visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk in Queenmouth. Christian faith has a 50% discount when adding this tenet, but no hard lock to other faiths.)[Faith]New Tenet: Wolf Worship (Always Available)[Faith]New Tenet: Phantom Doctrine (Always Available)[Wiki]Updated the faith page.###########DEBUG#################[Pet]Fixed a bug that causes you to be unable to pet certain pets.简体中文##########Content################【信仰】新信条：圣查理·柯克 （访问王后镇查理柯克的墓碑解锁。基督教信仰在增加这个信条时有50%的折扣。但是其它信仰也可以添加。）【信仰】新信条：狼崇拜 （总是可用）【信仰】新信条：幻影教条（总是可用）【维基】更新了信仰页面。###########DEBUG#################【宠物】修复了一个导致你无法爱抚某些宠物的Bug。20250921English##########Content################[Skill]New Skill: Summon Wolf[Wiki]Updated the skill page[Faith]New Faith Core: Beasthrys (The living wolf goddess of Dolovian)[Faith]New NPC Faith Group: Cult of Manahull (Basically that's for Duin's faction)[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquads are now all following Cult of Manahull.[Faith]New NPC Faith Group: Traditional Dolovian Religion[Wiki]Updated the faith page.简体中文##########Content################【技能】新技能：召唤狼【维基】更新了技能页面【信仰】新信仰核心：碧丝崔斯 （多洛维的狼女神）【信仰】新NPC信仰组：玛纳赫尔教派 （基本上就是杜因的阵营）【敌人】狼人暗杀队现在基本都是玛纳赫尔教派【信仰】新NPC信仰组：传统多洛维信仰【维基】更新了信仰页面。20250922English##########Content################[Faith]Updated the "Wolf Worship" tenet. It now also makes wild wolves no longer hostile towards you. (It does not affect werewolves. They are still hostile.)[Animal]If wild wolves are not hostile to you, you have the option to ask them to go away or convince them to join you. You can also choose to attack them.[Animal]When trying to convince a wolf to join you, the other wolves or dogs in your group have a persuasion bonus.[Wiki]Updated the faith page.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.简体中文##########Content################【信仰】更新了信条【狼崇拜】的效果，现在该信条也会让野生的狼对你不再敌对。（不影响狼人，狼人依然是敌意实体。）【动物】如果野生的狼对你处于非敌意状态，你现在有选项让它们离开，或者说服它们加入你。 你也可以选择攻击它们。【动物】在尝试说服一头狼加入你的队伍时，你队伍中的其它狼或狗有说服奖励。【维基】更新了信仰页面【维基】更新了宠物页面20250923English##########Content################[Relationship]Added the entry for the general Dolovian people. (The entry is unlocked at the same time you unlock Mahala's entry.)[Relationship]Added the entry for Charaton (It's currently locked. To be unlocked in future stories.)[Safehouse]You can now disassemble Zhang Yin's computer after it went blue screen. The recycling skill will provide bonus scraps you can gain. You will always get a broken GPU. If Zhang Yin is nearby, he will not be pleased.简体中文##########Content################【关系】加入了多洛维人的条目。（和玛哈拉的条目同时解锁。）【关系】加入了查拉顿的条目。（目前无法解锁。将会在之后的剧情中解锁。）【安全屋】现在，你可以在张银的电脑蓝屏后把那台电脑拆掉。拆卸人员的回收技能会提供额外的废铁数量奖励。你总是会获得一块坏掉的GPU。如果张银在附近，他会生气。20250924English##########Content################[Tileset]Updated the "Snow Town" tileset that can be used in your pocket dimension.[The Dolovian Camp]New Location: War Chief's Tent (It's currently in early working in progress stage.)[Butterfly]You can now teleport out of the War Chief's Tent.[Wiki]Updated the location page.简体中文##########Content################【图块】更新了【雪之城镇】的图块，可以在你的口袋空间中使用。【多洛维营地】新地点：大酋长的帐篷 （目前还在非常早期的施工阶段。）【蝴蝶之翼】你可以从大酋长的帐篷传送出来。【维基】更新了地点页面。20250925English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp]New Location: Beasthrys Temple (It's currently in an early working-in-progress stage.)[Butterfly]You can now teleport out of the Beasthrys Temple Tent.[Beasthrys Temple]Added an altar. (It can be used by any faith.)[Beasthrys Temple]Added a priestess. She sells some magic items, tells you more tales about their religion, and can unlock the Beasthrys faith for you.[Wiki]Updated the faith page and the location page.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】新地点：碧丝崔斯神殿 （目前还在非常早期的施工阶段。）【蝴蝶之翼】你可以从碧丝崔斯神殿传送出来。【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一个祭坛. （任何信仰可用。）【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一个女祭祀。她会贩卖一些魔法物品，告诉你一些关于他们的宗教的事情，以及为你解锁碧丝崔斯信仰。【维基】更新了信仰页面和地点页面。20250926English##########Content################[Localization]Moved all the descriptions of flag decoration items to their own localization files.[The Dolovian Camp]The item selling price of all vendors is now affected by your relationship value with the Dolovian people.. The higher your relationship is, the cheaper those items you can purchase. The effective range of the relationship value is between -200 and 200.[Item]The Scroll of Reborn now affects all fallen allies. Its item description has also been changed accordingly. (It can be used only once per battle. Thus, it shall be more powerful.)[Furniture]New Furniture: Beasthrys Statue[Beasthrys Statue]Followers of Beasthrys can worship her statue to gain devotion.[Beasthrys Temple]The priestess now sells Beasthrys Statues and Wolf Statues.[The Dolovian Camp]Removed the "WIP" tag of this location.简体中文##########Content################【本地化】将旗帜装饰物的说明内容移动到了它们自己的文件中。【多洛维营地】所有的商人的商品售价现在受到你和多洛维人的关系度影响。关系度越高，可以越便宜地购买到物品。生效的关系范围在-200到200之间。【物品】死者苏生卷轴现在可以复活所有的友军。物品描述也进行了相应改变。（因为是每次战斗只能使用一次的物品。所以应该更强大。）【家具】新家具：碧丝崔斯雕像【碧丝崔斯雕像】碧丝崔斯的信徒可以崇拜她的雕像来获得虔诚。【碧丝崔斯神殿】女祭司现在会贩卖碧丝崔斯雕像和狼雕像。【多洛维营地】移除了该区域的施工中的标记。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场