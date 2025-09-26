 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144455 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added more marathons

    • Bonus dimensions

    • Super JETRUNNER

  • Added dev times to bonus levels

  • Enabled item swap while using item

  • Increased target stun time from 1s to 1.5s

  • Added option to hide the timer

  • Added goal finish effect (still needs a cool sound)

  • Flooded Hook Jungle

  • Fix some performance issues with lights

  • Fixed jet mills giving double speed in some edge cases

  • Fixed dashing in air acting as a slope dash in some edge cases

