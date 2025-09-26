Added more marathons
Bonus dimensions
Super JETRUNNER
Added dev times to bonus levels
Enabled item swap while using item
Increased target stun time from 1s to 1.5s
Added option to hide the timer
Added goal finish effect (still needs a cool sound)
Flooded Hook Jungle
Fix some performance issues with lights
Fixed jet mills giving double speed in some edge cases
Fixed dashing in air acting as a slope dash in some edge cases
Patch 1.0.5
