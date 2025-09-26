Hotfix 2

-Fix Nate occasionally exploding when rubbing a hat on a wall

-Fix some potential softlocks involving clipping through the floor. And one in the castle with the lantern.

-Fix a few bad holes near crater lake.

-Fix lantern buoyancy

-Fix magenta door

-Block off castle exit to prevent getting too lost in a certain moment.

-Fixes for about half of the songs having incorrect sample mappings

-Physics sound loops no longer stick around after objects have reached rest

-Tamed the loudest wind sounds, improved mix

-Fixed popping issues with some VO

-Reduced audio dsp artifacts