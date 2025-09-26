 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144453 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix 2
-Fix Nate occasionally exploding when rubbing a hat on a wall
-Fix some potential softlocks involving clipping through the floor. And one in the castle with the lantern.
-Fix a few bad holes near crater lake.
-Fix lantern buoyancy
-Fix magenta door
-Block off castle exit to prevent getting too lost in a certain moment.
-Fixes for about half of the songs having incorrect sample mappings
-Physics sound loops no longer stick around after objects have reached rest
-Tamed the loudest wind sounds, improved mix
-Fixed popping issues with some VO
-Reduced audio dsp artifacts

