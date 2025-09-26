- Armadillo enemy didn't react properly to ice and electricity
- Lightning slime respawned in the appearing state immediately
- Wind Boss sounds were active during the death animation
- If you return to titlescreen while descending on an elevator the sound kept playing
- Increased size of metallic boxes in the room where they block lasers in a treadmill
- There was a spot in the transition entering the wind town that you could get stuck
- A spot in the water temple could get you stuck when you jumped from water
- Changed text in English: "Hey, up there. Nobody’s allowed near that thing." to "Hey, stop right there. Nobody’s allowed near that thing."
- Fixed some minor sprites and layers
- You could drink potions while being frozen or electrocuted: the animation didn't play
v 0.9.944
