26 September 2025 Build 20144353 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Armadillo enemy didn't react properly to ice and electricity
  • Lightning slime respawned in the appearing state immediately
  • Wind Boss sounds were active during the death animation
  • If you return to titlescreen while descending on an elevator the sound kept playing
  • Increased size of metallic boxes in the room where they block lasers in a treadmill
  • There was a spot in the transition entering the wind town that you could get stuck
  • A spot in the water temple could get you stuck when you jumped from water
  • Changed text in English: "Hey, up there. Nobody’s allowed near that thing." to "Hey, stop right there. Nobody’s allowed near that thing."
  • Fixed some minor sprites and layers
  • You could drink potions while being frozen or electrocuted: the animation didn't play

