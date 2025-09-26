 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20144331 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey guys! Since we at MadDev will be releasing a ton of games in the upcoming months we decided to standardize the game's save path. Unfortunately, this means that the CloudyDay saves created before this update will no longer be compatible.

Achievements won't be affected.

If you want to keep your save, though, there's a quick fix:
in your PC's file system, go to C:/Users/(YourUsername)/AppData/Roaming/Godot/app_userdata/CloudyDay and copy and paste the save to C:/Users/(YourUsername)/AppData/Roaming/MadDev/CloudyDay.

Thank you for your understanding!

For no more cloudy days,
MadDev

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3937811
  • Loading history…
