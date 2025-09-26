- Fixed bug that prevented 'Gloomfang' challenge from being completed under specific conditions

- 'W' + 'S' keys on the keyboard can now be used to control the power of flicks

- 'Q' and 'LeftShift' keys can now be used to swap heroes (in addition to 'TAB' and 'Mouse 4' button)

(Note: All new keybinds will be added to the 'How To Play' menu in an upcoming update, stay tuned!)