- Fixed bug that prevented 'Gloomfang' challenge from being completed under specific conditions
- 'W' + 'S' keys on the keyboard can now be used to control the power of flicks
- 'Q' and 'LeftShift' keys can now be used to swap heroes (in addition to 'TAB' and 'Mouse 4' button)
(Note: All new keybinds will be added to the 'How To Play' menu in an upcoming update, stay tuned!)
Patchnotes for version 1.00.19.599
