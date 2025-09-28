Hail, Cosmonauts! See below for details on update v0.13.42:

Update Time: 2025/9/26 15:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

Added a nested looping mechanism for skill activation. E.g. If card A triggers card B and card B then triggers card A, this is counted as 1 loop. But if card A triggers card B, then card B triggers card C, this is not counted as a loop; if card A triggers card B twice, this is also not counted as a loop. This mechanism is intended to resolve issues with animations getting stuck in an endless cycle, leading to crashes. For actions such as playing cards or attacking, skills can be triggered for up to 50 loops. This limit may be changed in future updates. Storm Specter and Magnetortoise can loop up to 5 times. This limit may be exceeded when both cards are tier II; this will be fixed in a future update. Pidge's effect is not covered by the skill looping mechanism, and may still get stuck in an endless animation loop. This will be fixed in a future update.

Relic Dragon Claw is now available following a bug fix.

Boss Mega Channeler's skill can be triggered up to twice per turn. Only 1 Magnetortoise will appear in its formation at battle start.

Maximum rating of Doll cards appearing in Level 10 Shops has been increased from 5000 to 8000.

A maximum limit of 5000 points can be gained from allied pawns' Health at the start of each turn in Mastery Mode.

Increased Pomme de Bearre's starting Health from 6 to 8.

Increased Automaton's starting Health from 8 to 9.

Changed Necromancer's starting stats from 4/8 to 3/9.

Healing Potion now recovers a minimum of 1 Health, and no longer recovers 0 Health.

Fixed an issue where you could select multiple Dolls at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Discover effect would offer identical choices.

Fixed an issue where cards destroyed by boss Shrine Maiden after Shapeshifting would not be sent to the graveyard.

Fixed an issue where Capacitor Gem's effect would fail after being activated multiple times.

Fixed an issue where the Chambered trait did not take effect when viewing via battle code.

Fixed issues with certain heroes' passive skills after repeated Shapeshifting.

Fixed an issue where the Temp Unlock All Items option could cause problems with items in certain save files.