As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Accessory Update is complete! It features 14 all new accessories, including animated ones like capes, and an overhaul of how they work: Now each variant of the accessory in each slot gives a different boost to subattributes, instead of them being fake-enchanted.

CHANGELOG

Added 14 new accessories! Scarves, Chokers, Glasses, Masks, Sashes, Waistbands, Capes, Flags, Gauntlets, Wraps, Bracelets, Armbands, Boots and Sandals!

Added a new Max button for Crafting that automatically selects the maximum amount of the recipe you can craft. You can also do this by re-selecting the recipe

Unicorns now correctly can throw you off to your doom if you try to mount them

Better tables for selecting monsters to spawn in the overworld based on if you're at sea, land or night

Kobramaris and Slimes are now omnivores

All monsters that attack you at night now spawn with 5 levels above the area's

Adjusted the colors of several list items' texts

Adjusted the names and flavor texts of some Quests

The Devil Spire's ????? now closes your menus when you ???

Fixed some issues with the visual effects from Enchantments

Fixed some issues with meshes clipping the head in first-person view

Fixed some Collect Quest Items being set with the incorrect type (Coal and Glowshroom)

Fixed some chests spawning with no items when they shouldn't (including when locked)

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.