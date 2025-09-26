This patch includes some important fixes and a few issues with certain units:Code Fixes:
- Fixed a crash related to orders
- Fixed a crash related to supply usage
- AA and ATGM launchers no longer self-destruct on firing or kill nearby allies (issue that could only occur in 10v10)
Data Fixes:
- Mi-8MT [RKT 1]: Price decreased from 100 to 95
- COUGAR CP: Price decreased from 70 to 65, Stealth increased from Bad to Mediocre
- M113A1: Ammunition reduction from 8000 to 2000
- GENIE CMG: Carl Gustav ammunition increased from 4 to 6
- Fixed optics of several CMD tanks: from Mediocre to Normal
