 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20144063 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes some important fixes and a few issues with certain units:

Code Fixes:
  • Fixed a crash related to orders
  • Fixed a crash related to supply usage
  • AA and ATGM launchers no longer self-destruct on firing or kill nearby allies (issue that could only occur in 10v10)

Data Fixes:
  • Mi-8MT [RKT 1]: Price decreased from 100 to 95
  • COUGAR CP: Price decreased from 70 to 65, Stealth increased from Bad to Mediocre
  • M113A1: Ammunition reduction from 8000 to 2000
  • GENIE CMG: Carl Gustav ammunition increased from 4 to 6
  • Fixed optics of several CMD tanks: from Mediocre to Normal

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link